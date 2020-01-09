Five people hurt in more road chaos

Crash involving a motorbike and car on the West Bay Road, Thursday 9 January

(CNS): Three people involved in a head-on collision on the Linford Pearson Highway were all taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. They were joined this afternoon by a motorcycle rider and pillion after they were both involved in a crash with a car on the West Bay Road, which brought traffic to a standstill.

In both crashes the roads were closed for a short time while officers carried out preliminary investigative work and then cleared the roads, but both caused significant traffic trouble.

Police said the crash on the Linford Pierson Highway happened at around 9:45am, when two vehicles smashed head-on because one was on the wrong side of the road.

The motorcycle was involved in crash with a car close to Seven Mile Shops on the West Bay Road at around 2pm in what appeared to be the central turning lane. Although the driver and his pillion were take to hospital, they are also believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries according to police.

Both crashes are now under investigation.