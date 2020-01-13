Fisherfolk credited for grouper project success

Croy McCoy tagging a Nassau grouper as part of the Grouper Moon Project

(CNS): One of the lead scientists behind the Nassau grouper conservation project in Cayman, which is receiving accolades all over the world, has credited local fisherfolk for their sacrifice, which enabled the conservation work. Department of Environment researcher Croy McCoy, one of the lead authors on the report published in the academic press this month, said that local people who fish for a living are not getting the recognition they deserve for giving up part of their livelihood.

While the root cause of the decline of the Nassau grouper was over fishing and especially fishing at the spawning sites, the cooperation of Cayman’s fishing community has enabled the fish to begin its recovery, after they “gave up deep rooted traditions”, McCoy said at a press briefing about the work last week.

DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin warned that the recovery, which has been documented over fifteen years, is clear, with groupers on the Little Cayman reefs increasing threefold. However, he said the species is still critically endangered, so restrictions will remain in place and continue into the future.

Fishing for Nassau grouper is currently restricted to a short open season, during which people can take up to five fish of a certain size, outside marine parks. Officials believe the current situation is sustainable and will allow the fish to bounce back in the years to come while still allowing some seasonal fishing.

The complete ban on taking grouper from the spawning site will remain and divers are also banned from the those areas. The Cayman research has demonstrated that fish should never be taken from spawning areas.

McCoy said it was like going to a maternity ward and killing mothers. He said it is essential that humans leave all types of fish, not just grouper, that spawn en masse alone at aggregate sites and to sustain all the species that are threatened or under pressure.

Austin added that it is unsustainable to take fish at that time, when they are so vulnerable, as it will cause a rapid decline that takes decades for the species to recover from.

The results of this study have important implications for marine conservation, and Austin said that it is an “astounding success story” in the world of fishing, which is very rare these days. But it demonstrates that tightly controlled and enforced management works, even if it takes a long time. The success of the Nassau grouper’s recovery around Little Cayman is having a knock-on effect for Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman, even though the numbers are still much lower.

But the research has shown that almost three-quarters of the fish that are spawning at the hole in Little Cayman remain in local waters, highlighting the benefits of the slow and steady conservation measures.