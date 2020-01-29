Fire crews tackle NS car blaze

(CNS): After a long and difficult weekend tackling the dump fire, then playing their part in the response to the earthquake yesterday, the Cayman Islands Fire Service was called on to deal with a dangerous car blaze in Rum Point Wednesday morning. A vehicle caught fire in Sandpoint Road, North Side, at a detached garage about 12 metres away from any homes. Crews were faced with a well-developed fire on arrival because the garage door had been opened.

“The fire has been extinguished and fire investigations are underway, which confirmed the cap to the vehicle fuel tank was blown off during the fire,” officials said in a release about the incident, adding that it was being treated as a routine fire and rescue 911 call.

CIFS have confirmed that, despite initial public concerns, no explosions occurred during the course of the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire service has also confirmed that the dump blaze at the scrap metal yard has been fully extinguished. Officials said there are no signs of any smoke as they continue to monitor the site.

A two-day joint Waste Management training course between CIFS and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is planned starting from Thursday, 30 January. As part of this training, a controlled burn will be taking place on site on Friday, 31 January, CIFS said in a release.

Residents and Businesses are advised that this well managed small burn with controlled and segregated material may cause a small amount of smoke to be visible from the site. This will be closely managed by CIFS and DEH colleagues who will be on site undertaking this essential training.

The course is being delivered by waste management sector expert Dr Tony Sperling and was arranged last year with a view to improve both waste management operational practices and fire fighting tactics in the event of an incident at the landfill or vehicle recycling plant.