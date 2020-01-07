Electoral list grows by 166 voters

(CNS): The Elections Office has released the 1 January updated electoral roll, which has grown from 21,216 to 21,383 voters, all of whom should be eligible to vote in the referendum whenever a new date is set. While it is believed that more than 200 people registered between July and October, the removal of those who have died or don’t qualify during that period has seen an overall increase of 166 voters. The office is now working on another surge of new voters who signed up over the last three months.

This means that if the national poll on the cruise berthing project is called before the 1 April, when the next register is published, the campaign opposing the project will now need to secure 10,692 ‘no’ votes to carry the day.

However, that number is likely to increase even more if the referendum is called after 1 April, as election officials confirmed Tuesday that on 2 January alone (the deadline for this period) 115 people had signed up to join the register of voters.

Given that dozens more registered during the previous three months, the finally tally on 1 April will be significantly greater.

The new voters lists reveals growing disparity in constituency sizes. The largest with 1,506 voters is still Bodden Town East, currently held by Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour, which grew by just one vote.

The smallest constituency of Cayman Brac East, which is held by Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, has less than one third of the voters of BTE, now totalling 467 after dropping by six voters in the new list.

CBE was one of only two constituencies where voter numbers fell. The other one is West Bay North, the seat held by Bernie Bush, who crossed the floor from the government benches to the opposition last year because of his support for the cruise referendum. That constituency dropped by nine voters.

In contrast, West Bay South, held by Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, grew the most, with an additional 33 voters joining the register in that constituency.