Dump fire stops school sports day

Cayman Islands Fire Service crews at the George Town dump fire

Smoke from the dump fire

Smoke from the dump fire

Smoke from the dump fire

View of the smoke from North Sound

View of the smoke from CIS

View of the smoke from CIS

View of the smoke from CIS

(CNS) UPDATED: Sports Day for pre-school students at Cayman International School was cancelled Friday due to a major blaze at the dump in George Town in the scrap car yard. A government release about the fire, which ignited sometime around 8:30am, said fire fighters and staff from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) were working to fight and contain the fire at the recycling plant adjacent to the main landfill.

Officials said crews from the Cayman Islands Fire Service arrived at the site at 8.32am to work on a deep seated fire among the scrap cars. The DEH and plant operators are now working to move surrounding vehicles that are not on fire to allow the crews to extinguish the blaze.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service helicopter has been deployed to help fire fighters pinpoint the heart of the fire with its thermal imaging cameras.

A large smoke plume is visible from various locations around Grand Cayman, and officials warned that with the current variable winds, surrounding residents and business affected by this smoke plume are advised to keep windows and doors closed. Properties with air-conditioning units should monitor their effectiveness and ensure smoke is not drawn into buildings.

“This situation is being closely monitored by all concerned agencies and further updates will be provided from the scene as the crews continue work to contain the fire,” officials said about the serious and dangerous blaze.

While pre-schoolers were sent home after their sports day was cancelled at Cayman International School, it is not clear whether or not older students are still attending class.

Meanwhile, CNS understand that fire-crews were also working last night to contain another brush fire, which ignited in Bodden Town and quickly got out of control. However, there has been no official confirmation from the authorities about that blaze.