Dump fire stops school sports day
(CNS) UPDATED: Sports Day for pre-school students at Cayman International School was cancelled Friday due to a major blaze at the dump in George Town in the scrap car yard. A government release about the fire, which ignited sometime around 8:30am, said fire fighters and staff from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) were working to fight and contain the fire at the recycling plant adjacent to the main landfill.
Officials said crews from the Cayman Islands Fire Service arrived at the site at 8.32am to work on a deep seated fire among the scrap cars. The DEH and plant operators are now working to move surrounding vehicles that are not on fire to allow the crews to extinguish the blaze.
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service helicopter has been deployed to help fire fighters pinpoint the heart of the fire with its thermal imaging cameras.
A large smoke plume is visible from various locations around Grand Cayman, and officials warned that with the current variable winds, surrounding residents and business affected by this smoke plume are advised to keep windows and doors closed. Properties with air-conditioning units should monitor their effectiveness and ensure smoke is not drawn into buildings.
“This situation is being closely monitored by all concerned agencies and further updates will be provided from the scene as the crews continue work to contain the fire,” officials said about the serious and dangerous blaze.
While pre-schoolers were sent home after their sports day was cancelled at Cayman International School, it is not clear whether or not older students are still attending class.
Meanwhile, CNS understand that fire-crews were also working last night to contain another brush fire, which ignited in Bodden Town and quickly got out of control. However, there has been no official confirmation from the authorities about that blaze.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Capping a flawed landfill, filled with toxins, and methane potentialities, doesn’t add the missing ecological liner, or a competent filtration system for the ongoing water table leachate going into the sound. It also entombs future WTE feedstock, while not addressing the continuing need for an alternate, lined waste management facility for a neighbourhood that will surely not want one next door. Our government is united in ineptitude, having ignored the landfill problem for over two decades. Neither “party” can blame the other, but we can justifiably blame both.
It was lit before 7:00 AM. I guess they just didn’t notice it until 8:30
As A Student, I Can Assure That Up To High School, Students Were Evacuated
Where can you buy 2.5pm masks on island?
Properties with air-conditioning units should monitor their effectiveness and ensure smoke is not drawn into buildings!
That’s Cayman…………………
Too bad all the legal fuss being wasted on the PORT Issue could not be redirected to our real issue, this PILE of Insect infested waste. I will guarantee you not one of the people involve in fighting the PORT development have been to the top of this PILE! Wonder what the list of invisible poisons are in that cloud we saw today? Tourist got a show, eh? North Sound Fish dead from leaks? Firefighters future health at stake? How many fires have been there in the last decade?
And why would people opposed to the port be compelled to go to the top of the landfill? You want to beat them up for opposing govt in the port because they are not engaged with the dump?? Bet YOU haven’t been to the top either – you so exercised about it why don’t you get off your keyboard and launch your own referendum about the dump instead of beating on others.
The Cayman Islands is turning into a dumpster fire
DART is building the most expensive residential, most expensive hotels, most expensive office buildings and most expensive elite school. He is not building for Caymanians and definitely not the average Caymanian. Imagine paying that much money for school and you have your kids breathing, drinking and playing in and next to that environmental disaster.
Who in their right mind would build a school at the foot of a dump?
How is a dump allowed next to a school in the first place?
Those kids are going to have serious health issues.
But yeah, let’s build a cruise berth facility.
Hmmm. Another problem at DEH. And yet the person that all blame was cast upon was forced out. He has been gone for over a year yet let me say it again yet all of the “problems” with DEH are still there. Mind you, under the previous Director’s remit, a vehicular fire never occurred. Why, cause he was hands on and made sure that things were done the right way under his watch. Now you have allot of newbies that have no clue and are overwhelmed at trying to impress that workers are rushing and taking short cuts in fear, and because these proud boys ain’t coming out to get their hands or shoes a little dirty to do their job. Wonder if the old Director will still be blamed for this? Ironic but true…..This is a hot mess!
uh-oh, spaghetti-o…
I would urge everyone to stay inside with their A/C off during this fire which is currently burning just next to the landfill at the auto recycling centre. Unfortunately this location is arguably more toxic for a fire due to the lead from batteries, mercury and other toxins associated with vehicles. It is very serious and will have a negative impact on your health.
The fire is pretty small, I don’t see why everyone is so worked up. There must be dozens of fires like this in New York City everyday.
We want them to burn the stuff eventually anyway.
I was at Kirk’s Market this morning and the smoke from this fire was acrid, noxious and no doubt toxic – I had to run to and from my car. Who the hell knows what dangerous chemicals and other material are burning?
Forget the Port and FIX THE DUMP!!
Morons in charge!
Protect our environment for she protects all of life on Earth.
Thankfully, blowing right over Joey’s house.
Fix the damn dump!
A ticking time bomb, but nobody gets it in CIG.
Third world management gives you third world results. You really can’t expect more from these guys. They went to schools that are failing now. Now a really good school has to close up because of their incompetence. Cayman Islands. CIG 20 years behind and falling back more each day.
With sustained winds from the North and North East assured for the next 48 hours there is no reason for the school to close anything at CIS on account of smoke today. If there is a risk of a large explosion, then government knows something we do not. Otherwise, what are we teaching the snowflakes?
Vote No
The dump the dump the dump is on fire
We don’t need no water let the m*****f***** burn