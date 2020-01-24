Dump fire may burn for days

Cayman Islands Fire Service crews at the George Town dump fire

(CNS): Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker has warned that the blaze currently burning at the vehicle recycling area at the George Town landfill could take days to put out. In a press release from government to update the public about the fire, which was reported at around 8:30 Friday morning, Walker outlined some of the challenges his fire crews were facing as they try to contain and then extinguish the major fire.

He explained that their current focus is to reduce any spread of the fire to other areas of the landfill site and contain the blaze, but this is not without its challenges, which is why it could be a long battle.

“Tackling a fire at any recycling plant always has its challenges due to the combination of materials with differing combustion characteristics found at the site,” he said. “This will mean the incident is likely to be a protracted one that we will be tackling over the coming few days.

“Changing wind directions and a long fire front have meant the need for us to change our strategy as required in order to contain the fire. Our crews are working tirelessly to bring the fire under control and to a swift end,” he added.

Fire crews from both West Bay and the Central Fire Stations have been deployed to the scene, with officers at the Frank Sound Fire Station providing cover for the rest of Grand Cayman while their colleagues tackle this fire.

Officials said the Department of Environmental Health has sourced more heavy equipment from the National Roads Authority to help those fighting the fire, and arrangements have been made with private sector companies to begin drilling additional wells to help with the necessary water supply.

The authorities urged residents and businesses affected by the smoke plume to keep windows and doors closed until the fire has been put out. The public and building managers should also monitor their air-conditioning units to ensure that smoke is not drawn into buildings or homes.

The Public Health Department said anyone exposed to the smoke who develops respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, should visit or contact a healthcare facility for assessment.

GIS stated that ongoing updates are available on the Cayman Islands Government Facebook page and updates will be provided from the scene as the crews continue work to contain the fire.