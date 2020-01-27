Dump fire extinguished say officials

The Cayman Islands Fire Services battles the dump fire

(CNS): After a weekend fighting a serious deep-seated fire in the scrap vehicle area of the George Town dump, which ignited Friday morning, the Cayman Islands fire Service (CIFS) said Monday that the blaze had been largely extinguished. On Monday, fire officers conducted final safety checks before handing the site back to the operator. A small fire crew, staff from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) and private company Island Recycling remained at the scene to watch for and put out any last remaining fires.

“Strict instructions have been given to the site operator to maintain a watching brief and dial 911 if any signs of re-ignition are seen, however small,” officials said Monday, adding that CIFS crews will visit the scene regularly to check for hotspots using thermal imaging cameras.

No smoke plume is likely to be visible from the site during the day and people in the area are not expected to be affected by any of the final work.

On Saturday and Sunday crews worked into the early morning hours to tackle the fire. Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said his crews had worked tirelessly to fully extinguish the large fire and would remain on site to minimise the chance of re-ignition.

“Given the scale and volume of mixed waste involved in this fire and the significant operational challenges we faced, I am very pleased and proud of our response and continued professional commitment,” he said.

In the coming days CIFS will conduct a thorough investigation and full operational debrief. Lessons learned will focus on minimising the risk of a future incident, improving CIFS tactics and response where possible and reducing the potential operational challenges faced by responding fire and rescue crews.

Meanwhile, as one of the worst dump fires in many years was safely brought under control, none of the relevant ministers or representatives have made official statements about the fire and the ongoing challenges at the dump, as negotiations regarding the long awaited integrated waste-management project have still not been concluded.

There has been no comment from either Dwayne Seymour, the minister responsible for the dump, or Island Recycling, the private sector firm contracted by his ministry to manage the crap metal yard there. The MLA for the constituency, Joey Hew, who is also the public works minister, and Tara Rivers, whose portfolio includes the home affairs ministry which oversees the fire service, have been similarly silent on the matter.