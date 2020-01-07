Driver critical after BT crash

A car was abandoned on Eastern Avenue after a crash on 6 January 2019

(CNS): One driver is in hospital in critical condition after a serious single-vehicle collision in the Pease Bay area of Bodden Town on Sunday evening, 5 January. At about 7pm the vehicle, which was travelling in the eastbound lane of Bodden Town Road, east of Lakeside Drive, careered off the road into a tree, police said. When the emergency services attended the scene the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The road chaos also continued Monday as residents returned to work and school, with drivers, picking up in 2020 where they left off in 2019, involved in several collisions.

Police confirmed that they received reports of twelve crashes yesterday, some of which happened during the morning commute and were significant enough to cause major diversions. In one case, a driver reportedly abandoned his car in the middle of the road and fled on foot after a smash on Eastern Avenue. (See picture above)

The RCIPS said that officers are now dealing, on average, with around ten crashes every day on Grand Cayman.

All drivers commuting into town, even if they managed to avoid collisions, nevertheless faced a renewed bout of misery owing to the sheer weight of traffic. Social media was buzzing with the moans and groans from drivers, and while some thought the commute was marginally less painful, others were clearly exasperated by the continued traffic problems.