DoE warns of King Tides and calls for info

National Ocean Service graphic

(CNS): Cayman is expected to experience some ‘King Tides’ from this weekend, according to scientific predictions, and the Department of the Environment is asking people to help them collect information on these higher than usual tides and potential flooding. DoE officials said they need data to better measure the effect such tides can have, coupled with rising sea levels and Cayman’s low lying topography.

Depending on the location of the sun and moon relative to the Earth at the time, these tides, also known as perigean spring tides, can rise just a few inches or as much as a couple of feet above normal and researchers are keen to understand potential impacts resulting from these events. The DoE will continue to collect information but having more eyes out there will help them paint a picture of where the tides pose the highest risk.

“In recent years we are aware of increasing instances of seawater from King Tides washing into some low-lying local streets or groundwater backing up in storm drains,” said Wendy Williams, manager of DoE’s environmental management unit.

“Unfortunately, we don’t currently have any annual, reliable observations of these occurrences. DoE staff members will document the high tide incidents they are aware of, but more eyes watching are always helpful,” she added.

Residents in all three Cayman Islands who notice higher tides during January and February of this year in their communities are asked to document those occurrences by taking photographs and video and sending the images to the DoE.

King Tides happen from time to time all over the world in coastal areas. They are caused by several factors, including the proximity and alignment of the sun and moon to the Earth.

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict them and they are not necessarily cause for alarm. But given Cayman’s low-lying position and rising sea levels associated with global climate change, there have been more case of flooding here as a result in specific locations.

In a rare acknowledgement of the challenges facing Cayman regarding sea-level rise, Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour urged people to support the efforts of the DoE’s researchers to help them document the tides.

“Having better annual records of these high tide events can help us to understand what a future sea level rise might look like, and thus aid in making preparations for such an event,” he stated in a press release.