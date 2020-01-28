DoE recover dead porpoise from BT beach

Dead flase killer whale washed up on Bodden Town Beach

(CNS): The Department of Environment said they believe the dead porpoise that washed up on a Bodden Town beach this weekend is a young false killer whale (Pseudorca crassidens). The carcass has been sent to vets at St Matthews University for a necropsy to find out how it died. The DoE said that it will be keeping the public posted about what they learn regarding the animal’s demise.

Portuguese man o’ war

Meanwhile, the DoE is also warning the public to look out for Portuguese man o’ wars after one was spotted in the North Sound Sunday near the Yacht Club canal. With very long tentacles these blue jellyfish-like creatures can deliver a very painful venomous sting.