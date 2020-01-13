Developer to face CPA over land clearance

Site in West Bay cleared illegally by developer John Burke

(CNS): A developer who removed mangroves and other important flora from a four-acre site of land for a subdivision has been asked to appear before the Central Planning Authority to explain why it was cleared without approval. The application was adjourned last week in order to allow John Burke, the landowner who has applied for a nine-lot residential subdivision in West Bay, to appear in person after mechanically pulling up tidally flooded mangrove forest and woodland that could have been retained.

Despite incorrect reports in other media that the landowner was granted after the fact approval, the Department of Planning confirmed Monday that this is not the case. Officials said the application was adjourned at last Wednesday’s meeting and the CPA was “inviting the applicant to appear before them to discuss concerns raised by the department and reviewing agencies”.

While this unlawful clearance caused significant concern for the Department of Environment in particular because of the removal of the mangroves, this case is by no means an isolated incident.

The DoE has been raising the issue of people clearing land after submitting an application and not waiting for approval for some time. They are deeply concerned that land is being cleared unnecessarily and before they can advise developers on incorporate existing flora into the landscaping, especially mangroves.

Historically there are no documented records of anyone being sanctioned for removing flora before planning permission is granted. However, there is increasing public awareness of planning law breaches such as these and people are increasingly demanding consequences for such action.

Officials confirmed that no date has yet been set for Burke to appear but CNS will report any further developments on this latest in a long list of land clearance infractions.