25,000 customers hit by CUC power cut

CUC generator

(CNS): A widespread power outage across Grand Cayman on Sunday afternoon impacted the majority of CUC customers for as long as two and a half hours in some areas. CUC officials confirmed that over 25,000 customers from West Bay to East End experienced interruptions to their electricity supply from around 4:50pm until around 7:30pm. While some homes were without power for just minutes, others were impacted for the full period.

“This interruption to service was caused by faults in the control systems of three major generating units at the North Sound Plant,” CUC said Monday in a press release explaining the power cut. “Interim measures and system upgrades are in progress to reduce the likelihood of similar outages

reoccurring. Large outages such as these are rare. However, from time to time they can occur on a small island power system,” the company added.

CUC said that it would continue to install and maintain modern and efficient generating systems to provide the highest level of reliability in the region.

“Four major reliability projects currently on schedule for completion by year-end include increased black start generating capacity and a major upgrade of the control centre at the North Sound Road plant, a new distribution substation on the West Bay Road and a new replacement distribution substation in the Prospect Area, all of which are intended to provide additional capacity and reliability to our customers,” CUC officials added as they apologised for the inconvenience the outage caused.