CUC warns owners over trees after pole fire

CUC light pole fire

(CNS): The local power provider on Grand Cayman said trees close to power lines need to be properly maintained and owners must not to plant new ones within ten feet of electrical lines, as they represent a significant safety hazard . The warning from Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) comes after one of its utility poles caught fire at the weekend after a tree next to the pole was struck by lightning. The blaze impacted over 1,300 customers and caused significant disruption.

The pole ignited from the tree fire at Lime Tree Bay condos at around 6pm on Saturday evening, 4 January, causing a power outage for customers from the Ritz-Carlton on the West Bay Road and Esterley Tibbetts Highway to the Hydesville Substation on Willie Farrington Drive in West Bay.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service was immediately called to the scene to extinguish the blaze before CUC’s line crews were able to begin work to safely restore the power. The linesmen worked throughout Saturday night and into the early morning hours to repair the damaged equipment. The last customers affected did not get power back until after 1:30am on Sunday.

CUC apologised to customers for the power cut.