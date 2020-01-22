Cruise scoping update given to EAB

Cruise ship in George Town Harbour

(CNS): Government and Verdant Isle Port Partners, the consortium of developers picked to build the proposed cruise dock, submitted their scoping update to the Environmental Advisory Board (EAB) Tuesday, on the eve of a court case that will decide the future of this controversial facility.

According to a tourism ministry release, the report was written by Baird, the company that carried out the original environmental impact assessment in 2015 on an entirely different design to the one now proposed.

Officials said that this update was peer reviewed by Royal HaskoningDHV and takes into consideration the revised design of the proposed cruise berthing piers as well the additional cargo project, which was not included in the initial EIA.

This latest move by government to press ahead with the project is only the first step in what should be a thorough process that examines in detail the real extent of the environmental threat this project proposes to reefs, marine life, wrecks, beaches, shore lines, infrastructure and even local businesses in and around the area.

Department of Environment Directer Gina Ebanks-Petrie confirmed that she had received the document Tuesday morning in her capacity as chair of the EAB. This is the first time since the department was thrown off the steering committee for the cruise port project in 2018 that the experts at the DoE will be involved with the process.

Ebanks-Petrie said the first thing that will happen is that the EAB, in conjunction with DoE technical experts, will conduct their own scoping exercise based on the changes. The final report of the EAB will be the official report and made public. It will then form the basis of the terms of reference for the fully updated EIA, which will go out for public consultation before the EIA is redone, she told CNS.

The issues relating to the environmental studies are key to the judicial review brought by Shirley Roulstone, a member of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign group, and supported by the National Trust. The hearing is set to start Wednesday. Both CPR and the Trust believe that all of this work, plus some geo-techinical work, needs to be completed in full and published for the public to review before the referendum takes place.

Government acknowledged that there is a series of agreed project phases that must occur before Verdant can apply for the coastal works permits associated with the construction. It also noted that the process is subject to the outcome of the referendum, which the court could decide cannot take place until the revised EIA and related work is all completed.

The government said that a number of additional studies are scheduled to take place under an ‘Early Works Agreement’ currently being finalised.

The judicial review of government’s referendum plans, question and campaign, alongside the environmental issues will open at 10am Wednesday in Grand Court.