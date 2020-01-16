Court project delayed by redtape

Grand Court Opening 2020

(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie has said that red-tape is holding up the redevelopment of the Scotia Building, acquired by the government more than a year ago to provide much needed new court rooms. Speaking at the annual official opening of the Grand Court, on Wednesday, he told the legal fraternity gathered for the event that despite the expectation that two courts would ready by the middle of last year, the “reconfiguring and fitting out” had not been done because it needed planning permission.

He said the long overdue courtrooms were meant to provide the much needed space to tackle the courts’ growing backlog of criminal cases and a new base for the Court of Appeal when it is in session. But this courtroom project not only needs to be approved by the Central Planning Authority but the Public Works Department and Lands and Survey need to have input on it as well, the chief justice said.

“We therefore call upon our colleagues from these other agencies to recognise the urgent need for these courtrooms and not to allow too much red tape to humbug progress,” he said.

CJ Smellie explained that the courts are facing the largest number of indictments ever awaiting trial.

“As was the position last year, the judges are already rostered to tackle the backlog of indictments but this effort cannot begin without the courtrooms being available,” he added, noting the pressing need to get the new courtrooms ready as soon as possible. “It is of utmost urgency that these two court rooms are available no later than May of this year.”

The top judge said that Judicial Administration will be employing a project manager to help drive the imitative and work with the other government agencies involved to get these courtrooms installed over the next four months.

The chronic lack of court space is impacting the work of the Summary Courts, where magistrates are rotating around the available courts during the course of each day in order to hear the various different cases. Despite the significant efforts by magistrates to hear the cases and keep the listings moving, the need for them to juggle around is made worse when the court of appeal is in session, the chief justice said.

“The disruption that this causes to an already fragile listing system should be obvious to everyone and cannot be allowed to continue,” he stated. “After many years of explaining this problem, one is obliged to think that any lingering reservations about the need for dedicated courtrooms for the Summary Courts can only be the result of lack of understanding,” the CJ added.

Although government has committed to building a new courthouse, which will address the space problem in the future, it is of “crucial importance to the administration of justice in these Islands and it is imperative that it be allowed to proceed”, he said.

The chief justice said this shortage of space is compounded by the lack of available criminal defence attorneys.

“The fact that from a local resident bar 960 strong, only a small number are willing and qualified to serve the public at the criminal bar. This is an alarming statistic and something must be done to address this deficit,” he warned.

He said the criminal courts are entirely dependent upon the availability of a small cadre of lawyers. Giving an example of how troublesome this can be, he said that during one particular week September last year, four summary criminal trials were vacated because the defence lawyers were required, at short notice, to appear in matters before the Grand Court. And rescheduling cases that involve crown and defence attorneys as well as witnesses can be very challenging.

He said the solution had to be attracting more competent lawyers to the criminal bar and ensure that there is a more even distribution of the case load among all of them. “This is much easier said than done. Early this year we will be convening a working group with the Criminal Defence Bar to seek an answer,” he told the lawyers in attendance.

Winding up his address, the chief justice said that “the struggle continues. Some seemingly perennial difficulties are yet to be overcome, chief among these being the lack of courtrooms and the generally inadequate and outmoded court infrastructure. The chronic shortage of criminal defence lawyers being another matter of urgent concern.

He added, “The reality is that in our jurisdiction like even in others which we would emulate, the administration of justice is always a work in progress.”

After the official ceremony Governor Martyn Roper, who attended the opening, had a dig at civil servants involved in this project on social media, saying that government had provided the money and they had to get on with the work.

“Upholding the independence of our judiciary is one of my most important roles,” he said in a Facebook post, adding, “Much to do in 2020 including tackling the backlog of cases. Government cannot be faulted in providing resources. Civil Service now needs to step up to ensure promised new courtrooms are delivered at pace.”

According to the statistics revealed by the chief justice last year for the Summary Court, 1,292 criminal charges were filed and 6,108 traffic tickets issued. With hundreds of cases carried over from 2018, the court disposed of 1,301 criminal charges, 919 of those by way of contested trials.

The average number of days from filing to disposition after trial was 282, or about nine months, far short of the six weeks recommended by best practice. However, the chief justice pointed out that without an increases in criminal defence attorneys and the opening of the much needed new courtrooms, that figure was not going to come down.