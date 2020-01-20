CUC’s CORE programme closed to new clients

CUC generator

(CNS): CUC has revealed its Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) programme is now fully subscribed and closed to new private customers. The quota for the initiative, designed to encourage people to produce their own renewable energy while staying on the grid, is full except for one remaining megawatt allocated to the public sector. This means “there will be no additional residential or commercial customers added to the programme”, the firm stated, though it will be encouraging clients to use its Distributed Energy Resource (DER) programme instead.

In a press release Monday CUC said that CORE has been very popular and that it has 432 customers connected generating over 5,611 KW of renewable capacity. But the company is now hoping to transition renewable energy production to its second alternative power scheme, the distributed energy resource, as it works on the completion of the battery storage project.

The DER programme differs from CORE as it allows customers to consume electricity generated by their own renewable energy system without paying CUC for any type of susbsidised net-metering arrangement since the power that customers generate is stored.

The DER programme has been allocated 3MW of capacity for customer participation of which 2.5MW are available. An additional 12MW are expected to become available on completion of the battery storage project, CUC said. The power company is hoping this programme will fuel the growth and participation of customers in the renewable energy sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the Cayman Islands’ carbon footprint.

CUC explained that CORE allowed customers to connect small scale solar systems or wind turbines to its system and to reduce their bills by generating their own electricity while still on the grid. But the rates are subsidised by the non-CORE customers, as CUC paid more than would normally pay and charge customers for the same energy.

“This characteristic was aligned with the policy objective to promote and incentivize early development of the local distributed renewable generation sector. To avoid significantly increasing the average cost of electricity, the CORE capacity has historically been offered in limited tranches and at successively lower rates to match the declining cost of the technology,” officials said in the release.

“In alignment with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) undertaken in 2017 and the National Energy Policy, the DER programme designed for the growth of customer-owned, distributed renewable generation, was introduced in January 2018 after review and approval by OfReg,” the power company said. “The DER programme allows for the continued growth and participation of customers in the renewable energy sector.”

CUC is now implementing its Integrated Resource Plan, which gives shape to Frand Cayman’s energy generation plans for the next 30 years. This phase of the plan is expected to see a rapid increase in renewables connected to the grid via DER, which will provide cleaner energy at competitive and more stable costs.

As CUC encourages its customers to generate their own alternative power, it is also slowly working on transitioning its own power generation to more renewable sources of energy. It currently takes energy from a 5 megawatt solar array in Bodden Town, which opened in the summer of 2017 and now powers around 800 homes. But only a small percentage of the local electricity is produced from green sources, with the bulk of electricity here still coming from burning enormous amounts of diesel, which is both costly and contributes to the climate crisis.