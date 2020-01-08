Consultants invited to make case for new prison

Prisoners at HMP Northward

(CNS): It’s no secret that Cayman’s prison facilities are not only horribly overcrowded but also unfit for human habitation, with conditions that Prison Director Steve Barrett has called “simply unacceptable”. But after many years of neglect, funding has now been secured to begin the redevelopment process of the current estate. An invitation to tender has been issued for consultants to prepare an outline business case to define what the future facility will be.

With over 200 men currently serving time or on remand at HMP Northward, around a dozen women at HMP Fairbanks and around nine young offenders in the juvenile wing, the Cayman Islands Prison Service is spending about $11 million per year keeping offenders in appalling conditions. This both undermines the progress of rehabilitating inmates and poses serious challenges to their safety, as well as the security of the facility.

The need for a new prison was identified decades ago and the prison estate has been condemned by the UK prison inspectorate, which oversees Northward and Cayman’s other secure facilities. But for years politicians have either been unwilling or unable to find the money needed to build a new prison, as is commonly perceived there are no votes in spending money on offenders.

Speaking at the recent Finance Committee meetings, Barrett explained the challenges faced by the prison and the need for the new facility. He said a broad strategic plan was almost complete and that the next step would be to find consultants to do the business case, as he explained the request for cash.

Barrett said that HMP Northward has a huge foot print and the buildings are taking up only a fraction of the site, so there are a number of options to build a brand new prison on the site, redevelop the existing property in stages or even move to a brand new location. But he said it would be the job of the consultants to outline the possibilities.

Barret told CNS this week that, given the size of the land owned by the government at the current site at HMP Northward, it seems logical that any new facility will be developed there but he was not ruling anything out. He said the hope was the business case will lay out the clear options and what the best of those will be.

While a new prison is still a long way off, Barrett said he was pleased that the proposal for the much needed redevelopment had got this far. He said he was doing all he could to ensure that any future project was designed around the services the prison needs to provide and that it will contribute to the future safety of Cayman and the rehabilitation of offenders.

The invitation to tender for the OBC asks the consultants to submit proposals that will cover the redevelopment of the entire estate, which includes HMP Northward and its junior wing, formerly known as Eagle House Rehabilitation Centre, as well as the women’s prison at Fairbanks.

The business case will need to consider the existing physical state of the accommodation and other service delivery buildings, prisoners privacy and appropriate ventilation given the high temperatures, supervision needs such as attaining unobstructed lines of sight, human rights considerations, facilities for providing purposeful activities including educational, recreational and vocational, as well as care facilities, the needs of young prisoners and public safety.

“The Outline Business Case will identify the investment option that optimises value for money, prepares the scheme for procurement and determines the necessary funding and management arrangements for the successful delivery of the project,” the tender invitation states.