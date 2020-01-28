CO made misleading claims in sworn document
(CNS): Chief Officer Stran Bodden made several misleading claims in an affidavit he swore was true used by lawyers representing government in the recent court case about the cruise project. Bodden said tendering was “dangerous” and was cutting down the time and money passengers were spending here, without evidence to support the claims. He said “many” larger ships were bypassing this port, when in fact only one is currently missing Cayman.
Bodden also swore that the ministry was not just considering the environment but were being good stewards and had engaged and worked closely with the Department of Environment.
While the DoE was closely involved in the process in the previous PPM administration from 2013-17, since the 2017 election, which resulted in the current coalition government being formed, the department has been largely marginalised. In 2018 it was booted off the project steering committee and since then has not attended any meetings with government and has not been allowed to give any technical advice publicly at port opposition meetings.
Bodden also made claims that the Cruise Port Referendum campaign was being “motivated by private commercial interests”, as he erroneously claimed that one of the co-owners of the tender boats had donated $100,000 to the campaign, which is untrue.
CPR is an entirely grassroots movement which collected signatures from more than 6,000 Cayman voters, with no major donors at all and is not motivated by commercial interests, in direct contrast to the government’s plans, which increasingly appear to be driven by the two major cruise lines and partners in the proposed project, Carnival and Royal Caribbean.
In his affidavit Bodden also claimed that the albeit unofficial ‘yes’ and ‘no’ campaigns had become “vitriolic and antagonistic” as he pointed to the insults famous ocean explore Jean-Michel Cousteau endured after it was revealed that he had u-turned on his position opposing the project publicly when the news emerged that he was on the payroll of Carnival cruise lines.
Bodden also pointed to the slashing of tyres at a meeting about the project on a truck being driven by one of the CPR founders, Mario Rankin. Bodden said that the referendum had to take place as soon as possible to “draw the poison” from the public discourse.
The sworn document also contains a number of denials and counter claims in response to an affidavit sworn by the director of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, Nadia Hardie.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Politics
Frankly, future marine environment destruction is still in the future. What is happening today on land, on your tiny rock is far more urgent because it is an environmental catastrophe.
Thousands of residents just got exposed to extremely toxic byproduct of the dump fire, and it didn’t dissipate in the air, it contaminated every sq.inch of every surface. Toxic ash on the fire site remains in the open, further contaminating everything with the help of wind and water.
Yet, not a pip from your government, as if nothing really happened.
This is truly a crime against humanity, against Cayman residents. Regardless where you live, in a mansion or a shack, you’re affected equally.
Poor Stran is crazy to carry this L for Moses Alden and Big Mac
Stran’s job is to be loyal to his leader he must never question the political direction. Objective thinking is not allowed no matter the cause costs or mistakes that are being made. That is the criteria to become a CO in today’s world class civil service.
A career “yes man”.
Perhaps, but there is no denying tendering is dangerous compared to stepping off a ship onto a pier.
But..stepping off the sidewalk to cross the road can also dangerous
They need to stop lying….Trump much?!
Typical…
Slowly but surely, all is being revealed.
Articles like this make me feel more confident that I am voting “NO” on referendum day.
Vote No
WOW they will do anything to push the port down our throats! What next?
I wonder what Governor Roper and Deputy Governor will have to say about this entire mess and revelations that the Jamaican government are directing the Unity government and the ministry of tourism policies?
Government caught telling lies to push the port has been happening from day one. Why are they so desperate for the port? Follow the money.
To Chief Officer Stran Bodden:
“That’s what you get for telling the truth. Someone calls you a liar. Most people will accept a likely lie to an unlikely truth. In fact, they prefer it.”
~ Those insightful but sad words were penned by author Laurell Kaye Hamilton. Mr. Bodden never mind that; there are other insightful words to encourage you to continue speaking the truth despite the false accusations against you:
“Truth Is Its Own Reward.” ~ Those encouraging words were spoken by the ancient philosopher Plato. Truth needs no reason or justification for what it is; it just IS. And even though many may deny the truth, they cannot change it.
Deputy Governor, will you be buttering this over?! Or will you deal with this the right way???
Poor Stran has now become the sacrificial lamb for Moses K
This government and the ministry of tourism driving the port project have no shame. Stran Bodden acts like he is a minister. He is a loyal puppet for Moses Kirkconnell that is out of his depth and who has lost the plot. Where is the Auditor General and Governor’s office to investigate this mess?
I can only imagine that Mr. Stran Bodden is being pressured by the Minister to push the Cruise Port as fast as possible – as the longer it takes the more scrutiny there will be of government and the whole process.
Not sure, if true, why Mr. Stran would make misleading claims. With his father on CPA Board I do hope that Captain Ashton will recuse himself of any involvement with the port.