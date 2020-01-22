CIFS reminds people they’re not fire-fighters

Cayman Islands Fire Service (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman islands Fire Service is urging people to stay out of the way of major fires and call 911, after a brush blaze ignited near the old Hyatt building off the Esterley Tibbetts Highway on Tuesday and people were videoed trying to put it out with buckets of water. What was a substantial wild fire in the trees and hedges around the partly-demolished old hotel started sometime in the afternoon. Fire crews arrived at the site before 4:30pm and safely put it out.

But the fire service raised concerns after officers saw video footage of the fire prior to their arrival showing members of the public attempting to put the fire out and vehicles passing dangerously close to the blaze.

CIFS said residents, businesses and visitors to the Cayman Islands should follow the code when they see a fire: Get Out, Stay Out and dial 911 requesting fire and rescue. This includes outside wildfires, where people should move to a safe distance.

CIFS said the public should only tackle small undeveloped fires where it is safe to do so with an appropriate fire extinguisher to prevent things from escalating, but people should still call 911 to report the fire as a matter of urgency.

“Tackling larger fires with no training, the wrong equipment or wrong extinguishing agent can lead to serious injuries or a fire-related fatality and should be avoided in the interest of public safety,” CIFS added.