CCMI in push to promote need for healthy reefs

(CNS): The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is launching a new campaign this year to promote the need for healthy coral reefs and why they are critical to the well-being of the oceans and the Cayman Islands in general. The new campaign, “We Need Healthy Reefs”, comes against the backdrop of government’s plans to construct cruise berthing facilities in the George Town Harbour. This project, however, puts some of Cayman’s healthiest reefs, as identified by CCMI, at risk.

As an increasing body of research points to the importance of healthy coral reefs, which are being undermined by the global climate crisis as well as coastal development, CCMI is hoping that because Cayman still has some of the healthiest reefs in the region — and even the world — the campaign can inspire people to action to protect the local reef system.

As researchers at CCMI continues thier work, they will be sharing what they are learning about coral reef ecosytems and their resilience as well as the risks. People are encouraged to participate in events and activities throughout the year, many of which are free, to enhance their knowledge

The first event hosted by CCMI will be part of the 2020 Reef Lecture Series, a way to communicate the work that comes out of the Little Cayman Research Centre by CCMI scientists and collaborators. The series will be a minimum of three lectures in Grand Cayman, and the first lecture will be presented by Dr Anya Brown, a collaborative scientist from the University of Florida (UF).

UF and CCMI have developed projects together on the invasive lionfish and coral restoration since 2009. Dr Brown is part of the collaborative UF/CCMI team investigating the various aspects of coral reproduction and resiliency, including outplanting survival techniques, spawning and resilience to disease and bleaching.

Healthy corals are critical for sustaining reefs. Corals are in a tightly coupled relationship between bacteria, microscopic algae and the coral animal itself. This seminar will focus on trade-offs between types of coral growth, a coral disease outbreak, and what clues the microbes on corals tell us about their health.

Dr Brown’s session, “Coral Health: from microbes to branches”, will be held on Tuesday, 21st January, at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands in the Dart Auditorium from 5:45pm until 7pm. The event is free and open to the public.