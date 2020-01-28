Shelters open following 7.7 earthquake

Sinkholes at Cricket Square, off Elgin Ave, caused by Tuesday’s earthquake

Earthquake map, Tuesday 28 Jan 2020

(CNS) UPDATED 5:38pm: Government schools will be closed tomorrow to facilitate structural assessment following Tuesday afternoon’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake. The Red Cross Shelter on Huldah Avenue is opening at 6.30pm and the Aston Rutty Civic Centre on Cayman Brac is already open as a shelter in case they are needed, Hazard Management Cayman Islands have said. HMCI have given the all clear following the major earthquake, but say that aftershocks may occur over the next few days.

There have already been several strongly felt aftershocks, including one of 4.9 M about 20 miles southeast of East End at 4:00pm, and another that was felt at least in George Town at around 4:56pm.

Damage assessments are underway and the RCIPS helicopter is assisting with this process, officials said.

People returning to their homes after the earthquake are advised to assess their the structures and find alternative accommodations with friends, family or at the shelter if they see signs of structural damage/hazards. Information on how to check for hazards is available here.

Currently there are no reports of injuries in the Cayman Islands. People are advised to make damage reports to 911, though so far there have been no reports of injury and minimal reports of damage to property.

Drivers are advised to avoid using the road except for critical matters as traffic is jammed on many roads.

The Water Authority is asking residents to report broken pipes or service interruptions to their emergency number 946-4357.

The United States Geological Survey said the 7.7 M earthquake occurred approximately 80 miles ESE of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. In the aftermath, sinkholes appeared at a number places across the Cayman Islands Islands but members of the public are urged to avoid them.

After the quake, which shook all three islands Tuesday afternoon at around 2:10pm, a tsunami warning was issued and people on Grand Cayman were urged to stay away from coastal areas. During the shake, buildings swayed and office workers evacuated buildings in downtown George Town.

Witnesses said that “water sloshed out of the fountain” in front of the courthouse.

In the event of aftershocks, proper safety procedure for earthquakes should be practiced. See what to do on the HMCI website here.

CNS will update as more information comes in.