Shelters open following 7.7 earthquake
(CNS) UPDATED 5:38pm: Government schools will be closed tomorrow to facilitate structural assessment following Tuesday afternoon’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake. The Red Cross Shelter on Huldah Avenue is opening at 6.30pm and the Aston Rutty Civic Centre on Cayman Brac is already open as a shelter in case they are needed, Hazard Management Cayman Islands have said. HMCI have given the all clear following the major earthquake, but say that aftershocks may occur over the next few days.
There have already been several strongly felt aftershocks, including one of 4.9 M about 20 miles southeast of East End at 4:00pm, and another that was felt at least in George Town at around 4:56pm.
Damage assessments are underway and the RCIPS helicopter is assisting with this process, officials said.
People returning to their homes after the earthquake are advised to assess their the structures and find alternative accommodations with friends, family or at the shelter if they see signs of structural damage/hazards. Information on how to check for hazards is available here.
Currently there are no reports of injuries in the Cayman Islands. People are advised to make damage reports to 911, though so far there have been no reports of injury and minimal reports of damage to property.
Drivers are advised to avoid using the road except for critical matters as traffic is jammed on many roads.
The Water Authority is asking residents to report broken pipes or service interruptions to their emergency number 946-4357.
The United States Geological Survey said the 7.7 M earthquake occurred approximately 80 miles ESE of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. In the aftermath, sinkholes appeared at a number places across the Cayman Islands Islands but members of the public are urged to avoid them.
After the quake, which shook all three islands Tuesday afternoon at around 2:10pm, a tsunami warning was issued and people on Grand Cayman were urged to stay away from coastal areas. During the shake, buildings swayed and office workers evacuated buildings in downtown George Town.
Witnesses said that “water sloshed out of the fountain” in front of the courthouse.
In the event of aftershocks, proper safety procedure for earthquakes should be practiced. See what to do on the HMCI website here.
CNS will update as more information comes in.
Category: Science & Nature
If Flow can bombard us with nonstop messages about buying a ticket to win a boat, they should be able to coordinate with Government to update residents on emergencies. It’s the least they can do with all the free advertising they force on us.
And the RCIPs is out in force making sure the traffic jams are made worse
Yawn. Dumb remark.
A few minutes after the CIG could only say we had a quake, but still no position and magnitude. Twenty minutes later, they issue a location and magnitude albeit a 7.3. What a fine example of a third world emergency warning system we have.
Best put the USGS app and other natural disaster websites at the top of your list to check since waiting for Hazard Mgmt. to provide timely info is a hazard in itself.
Two things for sure. If a tsunami hits Cayman Islands you won’t even know its coming until after it hits and most people will be stuck in traffic when it hits. At least many of the people stuck on the roads will be able to see it coming.
Agree with latter but former not so..UNESCO tsunami warning e mail arrived 2:18 – 9 minutes after the quake and 19 minutes before the wave passed. Of course, if you are relying on the government automated warning system – not so much.
These aftershocks aren’t over. Expect more over next 12-24 hrs. Be prepared and make your own plan. Any of these successive aftershocks could release a submarine landslide, anywhere along the length of trench, on either side.
That was a fine example of how completely unprepared our government is. Is it not possible to provide updates via text?
Too busy spending our hard earned money to notice, or care.
Very frightening especially with the possibility of a Tsunami due to the low lying of the island. Thankfully, Cayman was saved of this. We are all praying for you from the U.K. that you will not be the subject of anymore earthquakes Take care Cayman. X
civil servants will now take tomorrow and thursday off….just wait and see
What a freaking twit!
Do you think he is wrong? Schools already closed.
I was shock to see that John gray high school teachers and staff leading the children back inside the gymnastics building. Is that not a perfect example of educated idiots .
Well you had an earthquake and then a perhaps not legitimate but widespread report of a Tsunami so I think most schools ended up taking the students to higher floors/ground.
People spreading unconfirmed reports on social media did not help anyone today.
Tsunami warning was legitimate – based on the official UNESCO system ( which also said effect on isolated islands with barrier reefs would be less). Our child’s school reacted by sending all the kids home so they and their parents would be in traffic rather than on the second story.
Back in December ( https://caymannewsservice.com/2019/12/earthquake-shakes-cayman-awake/ ) I posted a warning about this. It read, ‘Just the beginning? One place I worked suddenly had a couple of shocks like this then it all went quiet for several months. Next they were hit by a massive shock that damaged about eight hotels, one of which had to be demolished. All went quiet for another nine years and then the tremors started again but so far no more big ones. And they want to build tower blocks here?’ and the clowns who responded treated it with derision. Do you all feel so confident now?
Why has the government not come out with anything. Just shows how useless they really are
GIS posted an official update at 3:35 pm and they did a news conference just after 4:00 pm.
Yes. It was the government that caused it.
They (the Gov and the Premier) was on Radio Cayman briefly. Hazard Management have been issuing updates
Aren’t they all away?
They have been playing message from Hazard Mgmt on the radio so I don’t think that is a fair comment.