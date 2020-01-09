Cayman Eco offers free ‘climate science lunch and learn’

Tammy Kelderman

(CNS Local Life): Cayman Eco, a local environmental non-profit organisation, is aiming to educate the general public in the Cayman Islands on the threats presented by global climate change by offering free ‘climate science lunch and learn’ sessions for local businesses. Tammy Kelderman, an environmental sociologist and founder of Cayman Eco, explained that 97% of scientists agree that climate change is happening and humans are causing it.

