Cash register snatched at WB restaurant

Liberty’s Restaurant, West Bay

(CNS): Three masked burglars made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash Tuesday night, after running into Liberty’s Restaurant on Reverent Blackman Road, West Bay, and snatching the cash register before running away. Police said the burglary, which took place around 8:20pm, happened without any threats or violence to the staff members who were inside.

When police arrived a few minutes later an extensive search was carried out by the officers in and around the area but the perpetrators were not found.

No weapons were used in the execution of the crime and no injuries were reported as a result. A burglary investigation is being carried out by the police and not a robbery owing to the absence of threats, weapons or violence.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is being asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.