Carnival still polluting, US court finds

Carnival Freedom belching plumes of black smoke

(CNS): A US court has found more environmental violations by Carnival Corporation, despite it being on probation for pollution felonies and at risk of more multi-million dollar fines. Representatives for Carnival, which is one of government’s partners on the controversial cruise berthing project here, were in court Wednesday for a judge to assess the progress it is making on the issue. But instead she heard that Carnival has burned unfiltered heavy fuel oil in protected areas, dumped sewage, chemicals, food waste, gray water, oil and garbage into the sea.

Although the Cayman Islands government has been asked to justify working with a cruise partner with such a terrible environmental record, the premier recently dismissed these concerns as ridiculous and refused to answer.

But the concerns are very real.

Between July and October last year the company’s fleet made little progress towards compliance on the orders imposed by the court during the current five year probation period. While company executives tried to assure US District Judge Patricia Seitz that they were moving forward, she pressed Carnival’s chairman Micky Arison about what he is actually doing to clean up the company’s performance.

“I want to give you the necessary impetus to personally take charge and be committed,” Seitz told Arison, according to reports in the US media about the court proceedings. “I want you to become an environmentalist, I guess.”

Arison said the company had raised money to rebuild in the Bahamas post-Hurricane Dorian and in Australia as it suffers devastating bush fires.

But Carnival faces continued scrutiny over its shocking environmental violations after pleading guilty to dumping oily waste into the ocean and covering it up for years. But even after being fined tens of millions of dollars it continued to violate pollution laws, which brought down more fines and increased federal oversight.

None of this, however, appears to be having any real impact.

Although the hearing was focused on violations that were documented by court appointed officials in the summer, just last week the Carnival Elation cruise ship illegally dumped 5,900 gallons of untreated gray water into the ocean while docked at Port Canaveral.

Seitz was frustrated that the company has not set out goals to measure reductions in violations, as she warned every one could be grounds for the court to revoke the company’s probation and re-sentence. She told executives to stop trying to justify the violations based on the size of its operations.

“The ship keeps on moving and the environment and the people around are affected,” she said, noting that reducing environmental violations would require a change in the company’s culture.

The court heard that a survey conducted by an outside expert hired by the court and delivered to the company in August found a “pervasive lack of trust between workers, supervisors and managers”, with workers stating that the cruise line blames employees for making mistakes instead of finding the root cause of a violations.