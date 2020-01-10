Carnival still polluting, US court finds
(CNS): A US court has found more environmental violations by Carnival Corporation, despite it being on probation for pollution felonies and at risk of more multi-million dollar fines. Representatives for Carnival, which is one of government’s partners on the controversial cruise berthing project here, were in court Wednesday for a judge to assess the progress it is making on the issue. But instead she heard that Carnival has burned unfiltered heavy fuel oil in protected areas, dumped sewage, chemicals, food waste, gray water, oil and garbage into the sea.
Although the Cayman Islands government has been asked to justify working with a cruise partner with such a terrible environmental record, the premier recently dismissed these concerns as ridiculous and refused to answer.
But the concerns are very real.
Between July and October last year the company’s fleet made little progress towards compliance on the orders imposed by the court during the current five year probation period. While company executives tried to assure US District Judge Patricia Seitz that they were moving forward, she pressed Carnival’s chairman Micky Arison about what he is actually doing to clean up the company’s performance.
“I want to give you the necessary impetus to personally take charge and be committed,” Seitz told Arison, according to reports in the US media about the court proceedings. “I want you to become an environmentalist, I guess.”
Arison said the company had raised money to rebuild in the Bahamas post-Hurricane Dorian and in Australia as it suffers devastating bush fires.
But Carnival faces continued scrutiny over its shocking environmental violations after pleading guilty to dumping oily waste into the ocean and covering it up for years. But even after being fined tens of millions of dollars it continued to violate pollution laws, which brought down more fines and increased federal oversight.
None of this, however, appears to be having any real impact.
Although the hearing was focused on violations that were documented by court appointed officials in the summer, just last week the Carnival Elation cruise ship illegally dumped 5,900 gallons of untreated gray water into the ocean while docked at Port Canaveral.
Seitz was frustrated that the company has not set out goals to measure reductions in violations, as she warned every one could be grounds for the court to revoke the company’s probation and re-sentence. She told executives to stop trying to justify the violations based on the size of its operations.
“The ship keeps on moving and the environment and the people around are affected,” she said, noting that reducing environmental violations would require a change in the company’s culture.
The court heard that a survey conducted by an outside expert hired by the court and delivered to the company in August found a “pervasive lack of trust between workers, supervisors and managers”, with workers stating that the cruise line blames employees for making mistakes instead of finding the root cause of a violations.
found a “pervasive lack of trust between workers, supervisors and managers”
With consideration to the bigger picture it all makes sense now, – ‘Carnival Managers’ our Aldart & Mo$e$, and ‘the workers‘ us the people, – perfect symmetry to align a Cruise Port kinfolk model… VOTE NO
Okay, well, what are our standards? Where ere are the regulations for activities in the Cayman Islands waters? I doubt they even exist.
The Cayman Islands has no standards for environmental violations for ships.
USA imposed Eviro and ADA fines are speeding tickets in the grand scheme. They are a quantum too small to represent any kind of credible deterrent, and they know it. There are videos online of crew deliberately dumping giant bins of shipborne trash into the ocean while under power…like it just goes away!
Of course the premier dismissed concerns about pollution generated by Carnival – he wouldn’t know his arse from his elbow in discussing these issues, and he certainly isn’t going to stop brown nosing a company he sees as a potential source of revenue – irrespective of how much that company damages our environment.
Keep these nasty rascals away from our shores.
Please just ban them from our waters. Of all the cruise lines, they are the one bringing the greatest number of mass market tourists to our shores, spending almost nothing and cluttering up our infrastructure for very little in return. Adding the environmental cost just emphasizes the point that they do more harm than good for us. We need to go and stay high end. Quality over quantity.
And the Cayman Government refuses to answer any questions as to whether this company is a fit and proper partner for its cruise berth project.
Move along. Nothing to see here.
Mind you, I wonder whether the shareholders of Carnival might be asking questions as to the fitness of their partner in the cruise berthing project to do business with.