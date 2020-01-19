Caribbean should unite against new ‘pirates’

Mario Rankin writes: Why do some shipping companies that have their headquarters in one country register their ships in another country? In the maritime industry this is known as “Flags of Convenience”. While this practice is controversial, it became popular 100 years ago when US ships were trying to get around Prohibition (ban of alcohol) in the United States.

The practice continues today as shipping companies found that it had other advantages. It allows them to avoid countries that have stricter labour laws to protect employees and stricter safety and environmental standards.

In short, shipping companies have found ways to maximise their profits at the expense of countries with weak laws.

Many of us have heard the tales of Henry Morgan, Francis Drake and the most famous of all, Blackbeard, but while we refer to them as pirates, they were, in fact, privateers. What’s the difference? Pirates operated illegally while the privateers were granted permission by their governments to rob and pillage, providing that the government got a share of their treasure.

Today, it is hard to distinguish the pirates and the privateers as they have traded in their eye patches for eye glasses, their swords for pens, and their small wooden ships for massive floating vessels. The shipping industry has evolved over centuries and nowhere is this more evident that in the cruise industry. However, what has not changed is their thirst for profit at someone else’s expense.

While we can’t blame any company that wants to grow their profit margins, when it’s at the expense, sustainability and the well-being of an entire region, we should pump the brakes for a closer look, something few, if any, Caribbean islands have done, consequently creating a disadvantage to themselves without knowing.

But 60% of the entire revenue of the cruise lines comes from the Caribbean and it is increasing at a very fast rate. This is expected to grow even more, as some areas in North America and Europe that are concerned with over-tourism and its negative effect limit the number of cruise ships that are allowed to visit.

The responsible thing for any government to do is to confer with the other governments in the Caribbean and not only share the bully tactics used by the cruise industry but also unite to find a common solution to ensure that the people of the Caribbean receive their fair share of the treasure. For too long they have been taking advantage of and exploiting our neighbours due to some of their economic challenges.

It’s long overdue for all Caribbean islands come together as one association and create a Caribbean Cruise Alliance, taking back control of our tours and onshore shopping, while understanding that the cruise lines need us far more than we need them. We must ensure a fair environment for all involved and not allow them to continue using us against each other to drive down prices for their benefit.

I believe strongly that if we unite and call for a meeting to set new agreements and standards, rather than bending, we can accomplish this goal. I know it won’t be easy and there will be a huge push-back from cruise lines, with hollowed threats that will, at first glance, sound like it’s the end of the tourism industry.

But let me reassure you, with 60% and rising monies being made from the Caribbean, there would be no cruise lines without it. It’s time we start recognising the strength we possess and make sure all our islands maximise the benefits that come with it.

While Bob Marley’s famous song “Redemption” started out with: “Old pirates, yes they rob I”, he went on to say, “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds.”