Business owner gets lucky after losing cash

(CNS): The owner of a Camana Bay-based business had a very lucky break this week after their lost container full of cash was handed into the police by a good Samaritan. At around 5:45pm on Tuesday, 7 January, a member of the public who had found what was described as a significant amount of local cash in various denominations handed it in to the George Town Police Station. Police then managed to identify and track down the rightful owner, who had lost the money on the way to the bank.

“The RCIPS would like to thank the reporting party for making such an honest decision to turn over the cash in hopes that the owner could be found. Your integrity is commendable,” the police stated in a short release about the incident.