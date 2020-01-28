Boat pilot denies manslaughter charges

Boat damaged in fatal crash in August

(CNS): Sean Michael McDonald (36) from Prospect denied charges of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm when he appeared in court Friday in connection with a boat crash last summer. McDonald pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of John Turner (70), a UK-national living in Cayman, and Emmanuel Brown (49), a former police officer from George Town. He also pleased not guilty to one count of assault GBH against Brown’s girlfriend, who survived the collision but was badly injured.

The fatal boat crash happened on Sunday, 11 August, around nightfall close to Harbour House Marina. McDonald was behind the wheel of the Pepper Jelly, a white 32-foot Scarab centre console boat registered to Mango Jam Charters, when it collided with Brown’s much smaller vessel.

Prosecutors contend that McDonald was at fault and it was his negligence that caused the deaths of Turner and Brown and the female victim’s serious injuries.

Following the not guilty pleas, McDonald, who is on strict bail conditions and banned from piloting boats, was ordered to return to court next month, when the crown and defence attorneys are expected to set a trial date. having sourced the experts needed for the case.