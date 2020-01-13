Beach access issues not ‘clear cut’

Beach access issue on North West Point Road

Beach access issue on North West Point Road

Beach access issue on North West Point Road

Beach access issue on North West Point Road

(CNS): The historic lack of enforcement of registered beach access points around Cayman has thrown up some challenges for the Public Lands Commission (PLC), which is attempting to get all of the registered points cleared. Responding to CNS’ enquiries about the latest problem on North West Point Road, the commission’s chief inspector, Winsome Prendergast, said that things were not always as clear cut as they might seem.

Residents in West Bay have recently been raising concerns on social media and phone-in radio shows, and have also contacted CNS about the wall around a new condo development in the district, which appears to have blocked a registered right of way.

However, the commission has said that it is not the wall that is blocking the pathway. The problem lies with a small pump-house on the existing Brittany Cove Condo complex, which has been there for many years, as well as another wall at the rear of that premises.

However, before the new condo development started last year the public was still able to access the beach there because the lot was largely empty and people could walk around the pump house and the wall.

But after the developers of the new condo complex erected a wall on their land, the problem of the pump-house and sea wall have come to the fore. The commission said it was in dialogue with the landowners about the problem this now presents.

“The blockage is on the existing condo side, where there is a small pump-house blocking the access followed by a wall at the rear of the premises,” explained Prendergast. “The shrubbery is immaterial at this point. The Public Lands Inspectorate is in dialogue with the property owners to clear the blockage. However, the matter is not as clear cut as it appears.”

She said that while a government report published in 2018 identified hundreds of access points, it “does not automatically mean” they would be cleared immediately.

“It is, however, important to let the public be aware where these registered access are, taking into consideration that the majority of these registered accesses have been blocked for many years without any enforcement,” Prendergast added. “We are working to get all landowners with blocked registered beach accesses over their properties onboard with the current exercise to clear these accesses.”

The battle to get to the beach has stirred up very strong feelings in the community because in the last few years it seems landowners are doing everything they can to prevent people using pathways to get to the beach or shoreline. And with more and more development on the oceanfront, there is a real fear that Caymanians are about to be completely blocked from their own beaches.

A group of concerned citizens are seeking a judicial review to get more traditional access points formally registered after the land registrar refused their request. But getting them registered is only the beginning. In some cases landowners are challenging the legality and in others there a physical structures in the way that cannot be easily removed or relocated.

Landowners often dodge their obligation to provide access points and others have managed to negotiate those obligations away. While many Caymanians talk of the times when there was no need to enforce these things because landowners were not in the habit of trying to block people’s access, over the last decade the situation has changed dramatically and many beachfront property owners are going out of their way to deny public access.