AT&T agrees to stop TV ad shaming Cayman
(CNS): Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers has scored her first win in the campaign she announced late last year to go after Hollywood for misusing and abusing the image of the Cayman Islands in books films, TV shows, videos and commercials. As part of the AT&T’s phone service campaign, ‘Just OK is not OK’, one of the commercials took a stereotypical swipe at Cayman over tax dodging. But a letter from the Cayman Islands Government has led to AT&T agreeing to change the advert.
After learning that the ministry had contacted AT&T’s legal team, CNS contacted the giant telecom company and a spokesperson confirmed it had made a decision to redo the commercial.
“This ad was intended to be humorous and to remind people that we have America’s best wireless network according to America’s biggest test. We are changing the ad,” the AT&T spokesperson stated.
Following the positive response to CNS from AT&T, the ministry said they had not yet received the formal response but it was encouraging to hear that it intended to change the advert.
“Whilst we understand the advertisement was intended to be humorous, it is not acceptable to inaccurately represent the Cayman Islands and its financial services industry,” the financial services ministry stated. “The Cayman Islands is one of the world’s leading providers of financial services. These services are provided in accordance with international financial standards and the OECD rankings place the Cayman Islands on par with other countries such as Canada and England for transparency and tax information sharing. Any insinuation to the contrary is wrong and inaccurate.”
During the budget debate in the LA in November, Rivers said she planned to meet movie makers, script writers and others in the business of creating films and TV shows that still paint this jurisdiction in a negative light in an effort to enlighten them on the real Cayman.
See below the ad that will now be changed:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Financial Services, Politics
Why? It remains true.
should have left it running. free advertising. no matter what we try to do, the rest of the world has the perception that Cayman is a financial tax haven.
Good job Ms. Tara. All the haters can put this in their pipe and smoke it!! Nothing ventured, nothing gained is what my Gramma used to say.
Snowflakes.
The irony is that AT&T has been criticized for having moved 16,000+ lower and middle income US jobs to offshore call-centers in 2017, while banking $20Bln in US tax cuts.
Showtime Tara wha a mess!
SMDH
This is long over due. Steps should have been taken to defend the reputation of these islands since Grisham’s “The Firm”. The Cayman Islands is a legitimate member of the global financial industry and any implication to the contrary by the media or Hollywood must be defended rigorously.
This is so dumb. They filmed part of a movie here about money laundering in the Cayman Islands remember? It was called The Firm. If they wanted Cayman to look good why didn’t they stop it back then?
Ad was just on TV 2 minutes ago.
Won’t be real news until we see the new ad!
Looking at a gift horse in the mouth…. Free Advertisement… You think the people that are interested in the T commercial really cares about whether the Cayman Islands have stopped the money laundering (they haven’t). Do you really think by not airing the T commercial that folks for one second don’t believe that the Cayman Islands is/was used for money laundering or hiding out drug money at one time? (No one pitched a bitch when it was lucrative for the country in the 80’s and 90’s)
Just keep trying to do the right thing… You cannot change the past… Clean up Government… Still as crooked as it comes.
VOTE NO
Yeah so A multi billion dollar corporation that has caused immeasurable and irreversible damage to the Cayman Islands reputation gets to “change” the ad (probably to something more damaging) and doesn’t even issue a formal apology. Yep we sure showed them !
Excellent! Well Done Tara!