UK architects say they won $40M JGHS contract

Jestico+Whiles, artist’s rendition of John Gray High School, interior

Jestico+Whiles, artist’s rendition of John Gray High School, aerial view

(CNS): A UK-based architecture firm has announced that it has been awarded the contract to design the new John Gray High School facility, though government has not yet revealed the full details of what was understood to be a competitive bid on the international market. It was opened in February, according to the government’s procurement site, but the estimated $40 million project design was given the green-light by the Central Planning Authority in September.

In a press release circulated Thursday, Jestico + Whiles said they had been appointed to “design a new school building for the Cayman Islands Government” and had assembled a multi-national team from the UK, Canada, US and Cayman. It is not clear if this includes a local general contractor, as education officials told Finance Committee last month that they were still negotiating the costs of the final contract, but work was expected to start in the New Year.

The architects claimed the bid they won sought architects to work with the education ministry to devise a way of utilising the existing partially completed buildings combined with new buildings to transform them into a contemporary high school. However, according to the government’s planning application, the intention was to demolish the previously constructed buildings on the site because of their “poor state”.

Whiles said they had had already carried out extensive consultation with the school community, government and education authorities to ensure that the new design met educational needs.

“The project will complete three partially constructed buildings and then construct a new central wing-form building which connects them together around a central heart to form a single whole,” the architects said. “One wing is dedicated to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths); a second to Arts, both Performing and Applied; and a third to Humanities and Languages.”

Although the original concept was for a much more modern school, as envisioned by Premier Alden McLaughlin when he was education minister between 2005 and 2009, this facility will be a “relatively traditional” school, the designers said, but each wing features “a central gathering stair and break-out space for informal learning and social activities”.

The architects said these spaces, “combined with a number of seminar and small group spaces throughout the new building, will enable the school to deliver teaching and learning flexibly in the future”. The school will also have a large central gathering space with the communal areas for dining, as well as the library and the students’ resource and social spaces.

“Sustainable thinking has informed the design development from the outset,” Whiles said in the release. “A solar control façade, which will maximise daylight whilst eliminating solar gain and glare, rainwater collection and on-site solar generation have all formed an integral part of the design concept. The landscape design uses indigenous planting and largely eliminates the need for irrigation.”

Depending on the final outcome of this contract, government will end up having spent close to $200 million on this school campus because of its long and checkered history, when it was original budgeted more than twelve years ago at less than $60 million.

The building will also be a hurricane shelter.