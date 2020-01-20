Another Cabinet member on the road

Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Joey Hew

(CNS): While the premier, the attorney general, the financial affairs minister and the governor are all in New York this week, the infrastructure minister is also on the road as he heads to Jamaica for a conference, officials have revealed. Joey Hew is attending the fourth annual Caribbean Infrastructure Forum (CARIF 2020) in Kingston, 21-22 January, where public sector regional players will map out the infrastructure needs, foster new relationships and introduce their projects to expertise and cash.

It is not clear which projects, if any, Hew will be touting in Jamaica but the conference agenda largely covers investment in infrastructure, financing and construction of Caribbean projects. As well as delivering an address at the opening session, Hew will serve as a panellist with other leading voices in the region o “Walking the Walk – Adoption of Sustainable Energy to Power Island Governments”.

The minister will be accompanied by Chief Officer Alan Jones, Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine and other ministry staff. Jones and Augustine will also visit the parishes of Clarendon and St James to tour New Fortress Energy’s Floating Storage Regasification Terminal and their Bogue LNG Terminal.

The audience at the event will include private and public sector decision makers, utility representatives, multilaterals and representatives across the financing space from the Caribbean and other regions. The event is organised by New Energy Events and IJGlobal, the infrastructure arm of Euromoney Institutional Investor.