All government schools open Thursday

(CNS): Students at government schools had a day off Wednesday so that all facilities could be assessed following the 7.7 M earthquake and aftershocks Tuesday afternoon. But the Department of Education Services (DES) announced Wednesday evening that all schools will reopen Thursday, 30 January. The Scheduled Sports Day at the Sir John A Cumber Primary School (SJACPS) will go ahead, officials said. According to a release from the DES, a preliminary walk-through at every school facilities was conducted by the facilities coordinators.

“Based on agreed protocol between the Public Works Department (PWD), Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and the Department of Planning, the PWD team conducted additional assessments of all government school facilities today,” officials said. However, DES has also engaged the services of structural engineers to assess all government schools.

Following an assessment by an unnamed contracted structural engineering service provider, the Truman Bodden Sports Complex will be open tomorrow to host SJACPS’ Annual Sports Day.

During the inspection of Savannah Primary, the PWD team detected an underground leak in the water pipe system. The release said that efforts are underway to locate the leak so that the necessary repairs can be done as quickly as possible.

DES said that any further updates will be announced later this evening on the following platforms: the government website, Cayman Prepared, on Facebook pages of @caymangovinfo and @educationcayman, and on Twitter @caymangovt