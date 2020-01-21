Airport wildlife transferred to new ponds

Airport relocates pond wildlife

Airport relocates pond wildlife

Airport relocates pond wildlife

(CNS): Dozens of birds and animals living in and around the ponds on the airfield at Owen Roberts International Airport have been relocated to new homes, officials have said. The Cayman Islands Airports Authority is due to start work on filling the ponds as part of the project to improve the airport’s apron, runway and airfield perimeter and safety standards. Despite the air traffic, the ponds have attracted wildlife over the years that had to be moved before the ponds can be filled.

The ponds have provided a source of food and water for birds and a place to rest during their annual migrations. They are also home to fish and other creatures, such as terrapins.

The movement of the birds in and out of these areas, however, present a hazard to the safe operation of aircraft, airport officials said. There are several ponds of varying size west of the start of Runway 08, one pond to the south of the runway and one pond adjacent to the fire station.

The project to move the wildlife began last month. CIAA staff and local volunteers, led by CIAA Safety Officer Megan Ramnarine, rescued and relocated hickatees, tarpon, mosquito fish, crusted goby, tilapia and other wildlife. Equipped with fishing poles, holding tanks, pole nets and cast nets for the mission, they successfully removed dozens of species and put them in neighboring ponds away from the runway and airfield.

Ramnarine was recently trained on Hazardous Wildlife Control at Minneapolis Airport in the United States and said the knowledge she gained helped with the planning and execution of this project. She also credited Arren McCoy, a friend and local volunteer for the role he played in providing resources, his personal time and knowledge of local wildlife.

“We could not have saved these precious animals without the help and commitment of all the volunteers,” Ramnarine said.

Once the ponds are cleared of wildlife, they will be drained and filled with large sized “Rip-Rap” stone. Geotextile fabric is to be placed over the stone, and granular fill material will becompacted over the ponds to allow for extension of the runway into this area.