Airport wildlife transferred to new ponds
(CNS): Dozens of birds and animals living in and around the ponds on the airfield at Owen Roberts International Airport have been relocated to new homes, officials have said. The Cayman Islands Airports Authority is due to start work on filling the ponds as part of the project to improve the airport’s apron, runway and airfield perimeter and safety standards. Despite the air traffic, the ponds have attracted wildlife over the years that had to be moved before the ponds can be filled.
The ponds have provided a source of food and water for birds and a place to rest during their annual migrations. They are also home to fish and other creatures, such as terrapins.
The movement of the birds in and out of these areas, however, present a hazard to the safe operation of aircraft, airport officials said. There are several ponds of varying size west of the start of Runway 08, one pond to the south of the runway and one pond adjacent to the fire station.
The project to move the wildlife began last month. CIAA staff and local volunteers, led by CIAA Safety Officer Megan Ramnarine, rescued and relocated hickatees, tarpon, mosquito fish, crusted goby, tilapia and other wildlife. Equipped with fishing poles, holding tanks, pole nets and cast nets for the mission, they successfully removed dozens of species and put them in neighboring ponds away from the runway and airfield.
Ramnarine was recently trained on Hazardous Wildlife Control at Minneapolis Airport in the United States and said the knowledge she gained helped with the planning and execution of this project. She also credited Arren McCoy, a friend and local volunteer for the role he played in providing resources, his personal time and knowledge of local wildlife.
“We could not have saved these precious animals without the help and commitment of all the volunteers,” Ramnarine said.
Once the ponds are cleared of wildlife, they will be drained and filled with large sized “Rip-Rap” stone. Geotextile fabric is to be placed over the stone, and granular fill material will becompacted over the ponds to allow for extension of the runway into this area.
Category: Business, Land Habitat, Science & Nature, Transport
won’t the birds fly back?
What happened to all of the wild life that was in the ponds that Dart filled up – hickatees, birds, fish etc.Does anyone know when the canal will be dug under the bridge for when Dart can pick up his guests to carry them to the North Sound
11:42 we need one more DART for you and friends to TALK about!
It is about time! We need to expand that runway so that bigger jets can fly in! It is entirely possible to open up a Africa to Cayman air lift to enhance tourism! Just look at St. Maarten!
Africa to Cayman? For more refugees from South Africa? Not for regular tourists.
11:37 You don’t have a clue what you’re talking about, do you?
Africa?
The CIAA has been promising to fill these ponds in for the last three decades. On this basis it will be some time before this project is completed by which time all the birds will have flown back to where they came from at the end of the runway.
On a related matter when will we get the latest cost of the terminal redevelopment project. Are we waiting until the two large vacant retail areas in the departure area are finally filled?. We need this information before Part II of the redevelopment project starts to accommodate the increased passenger traffic which has already outgrown the current redevelopment project.
10:34 what is your point.
It still is sad they have to relocate them. For crying out loud, the turtles have in the ponds from donkey ages. Their great great great grandfathers and the whole show-bang! They should at least be respected. They have naturalization and status, ya know :((