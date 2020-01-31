Airport seeks cash for exterior work

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airport Authority is seeking an unsecured CI$12.4 million loan and an overdraft facility of CI $8.5 mllion to cover the cost of the planned airfield, runway and perimeter roadworks at Owen Roberts International Airports, according to a request on the government’s procurement website. An RFP has been issued to financial institutions to provide the cash to be paid back over a period of up to ten years, with no penalties if it pays off the loan in less time.

CIAA said it will select the bid that best suits its cash flow requirements at

minimum cost. The airport said it wants the cash by April 2020 and reserved the right not to take it all if it doesn’t need to. The loan will be repaid in monthly installments on an agreed fixed interest rate.

The money will be used to finance all of the external work now underway, including the strengthening and expansion of the runway by over 400ft and a safety area. The work includes removing the ponds, construction of a robust airfield perimeter access road and expanding the aircraft ramp.

Meanwhile, the new ORIA has won an industry gong after receiving the ‘Caribbean Airport of the Year 2020’ award by a regional online tourism magazine. Caribbean Journal described the airport as having a “clean, sleek interior, a stunning turtle-shell exterior and a terrifically run airport operation and a terrific duty-free experience, too,” which suggests that the judges may not have attended the facility during peak hours.

CIAA CEO Albert Anderson was very pleased with the recognition for what he said were the “tremendous efforts put forth on bringing big improvements to our terminal, the service, operations and safety standards”.

He said ORIA had the capacity to handle 2.5 million passengers per year, which he said was a “huge undertaking that would not have been made possible without the support and dedication of our employees and so many valuable airport partners”.