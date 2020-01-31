Airport seeks cash for exterior work
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airport Authority is seeking an unsecured CI$12.4 million loan and an overdraft facility of CI $8.5 mllion to cover the cost of the planned airfield, runway and perimeter roadworks at Owen Roberts International Airports, according to a request on the government’s procurement website. An RFP has been issued to financial institutions to provide the cash to be paid back over a period of up to ten years, with no penalties if it pays off the loan in less time.
CIAA said it will select the bid that best suits its cash flow requirements at
minimum cost. The airport said it wants the cash by April 2020 and reserved the right not to take it all if it doesn’t need to. The loan will be repaid in monthly installments on an agreed fixed interest rate.
The money will be used to finance all of the external work now underway, including the strengthening and expansion of the runway by over 400ft and a safety area. The work includes removing the ponds, construction of a robust airfield perimeter access road and expanding the aircraft ramp.
Meanwhile, the new ORIA has won an industry gong after receiving the ‘Caribbean Airport of the Year 2020’ award by a regional online tourism magazine. Caribbean Journal described the airport as having a “clean, sleek interior, a stunning turtle-shell exterior and a terrifically run airport operation and a terrific duty-free experience, too,” which suggests that the judges may not have attended the facility during peak hours.
CIAA CEO Albert Anderson was very pleased with the recognition for what he said were the “tremendous efforts put forth on bringing big improvements to our terminal, the service, operations and safety standards”.
He said ORIA had the capacity to handle 2.5 million passengers per year, which he said was a “huge undertaking that would not have been made possible without the support and dedication of our employees and so many valuable airport partners”.
Please allocate funds to upgrade the General Aviation FBO / Terminal.now This is where the high end tourists enter the Island. I am sure the increase in movements warrants an upgrade.
Let Dart finance it as they under bid everyone else and we all know he has the big bucks!
Yes, let Dart finance the project at interest rates higher than the banks. Always nice to help Dart out.
That’s 10% of the cost of the cruise ship dock! And it is responsible for 5X the revenue. Why not upgrade the airport and save the coral and a bunch of money? Vote NO!
Leave Smith Cove alone and use the money to put Jetways in for when it downpours!
‘Caribbean Airport of the Year 2020’ LOL, as the saying goes, ‘Beauty is only skin deep.’
Congratulations to the airport staff for a job well done. A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes to ensure smooth operations. The Cayman population should be proud of the terrific new facility which can grow from strength to strength with the changing times. I am always pleased when I travel through the airport.
lol Staff comment…
I am not sure which airport you are going through.. I really don’t have time to list off the issues with this airport, the upgrade process and the lost opportunities, this was out of date before they began. We will have to spend all of that money and more again when the correct decision was to move and build a new airport which could be expanded as and when necessary.
The CIG should have gone with the Canadians. They then would have had a world class airport like Bermuda will have later this year, without the continual add ons every year.
It’s fine. I’ve been through 6 times with no issues. A few more seats in departure would be nice.
You obviously did not travel through the airport last weekend.