Airport arches recycled for garden classroom

Exterior of the new Rotary Schoolhouse in the Children’s Garden classroom at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

CIAA CEO Albert Anderson, Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park General Manager John Lawrus and McAlpine Managing Director Ian Pairaudeau next to the repurposed cedar wood benches inside the Children’s Garden Schoolhouse

(CNS): The cedar wood arches that became iconic symbols of the old Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) terminal building have been recycled and reused in a garden classroom project at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park. The A-frames have been repurposed into benches inside the classroom, which will be used as an educational facility for all Cayman Islands students who visit the park. Officials from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) said they were proud the arches will now provide a new purpose.

The waving gallery was first put in place in 1984 when the airport terminal building was completed. It was an integral part of the facility for many years but international security regulations forced the closure of the gallery.

But since the long-anticipated classroom was in need of resources, the airport bosses offered to donate several of the large pieces of timber from the A-frames.

“It fills me with a sense of pride and nostalgia to know that a piece of Cayman’s history, that was once an iconic feature of ORIA will serve another grand purpose in the community,” said CIAA CEO Albert Anderson. “We are thrilled to be a part of the exciting venture with the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and contributing partners to bring the Children’s Garden and Rotary Schoolhouse project to life for generations to enjoy.”

A small plaque has been fastened to each bench highlighting the donation and origin of the wood.

“Children, just by sitting on the benches, passively learn about our important heritage and the importance of recycling and repurposing valuable resources, which was a common practice in the early years of the Cayman Islands. Nothing was wasted. That, in itself, is an extremely important message that needs to be shared,” said Ian Pairaudeau, the former director of McAlpine, which build the new airport.

The garden project is continuing with support from other commercial entities in the community, which will eventually have an observation tower and discovery pond in addition to the existing grow zone and splash pad.

The park’s general manager, John Lawrus, who got the garden idea back on track in 2018, thanked the CIAA and McAlpine for the donation to the project. He said it would not only help keep Cayman’s heritage alive but would “provide an important environmental message that’s becoming more critical in the world we live in today”.