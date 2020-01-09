ACC arrests 4th man in long running case

(CNS): A 43-year-old man from Bodden Town was arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission investigators on Thursday in connection with a probe stretching back to the spring of 2018, which is believed to be connected to procurement irregularities at the Cayman Turtle Centre. The man is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the corruption inquiry after three men were arrested in September 2018, all of whom were bailed without charge shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for the ACC confirmed this fourth arrest in a short release, which stated the man was arrested on suspicion of breach of trust contrary to the Anti-Corruption Law and money laundering contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Law.

Officials said he was detained and questioned at the Fairbanks Prisoner Detention Centre but offered no other details about the investigation, the status of those previously arrested or if this person is, or ever was, a public official.