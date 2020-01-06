Teachers tackle 800 ‘incidents’ at CHHS

Students attend class at the Clifton Hunter High School

(CNS): Clifton Hunter High School failed to impress during its latest follow-through inspection, making only weak progress on recommendations from earlier inspections in the previous academic year. The report by the Office of Education Standards (OES) reveals that the behaviour of students remains a pressing problem, as records show staff handled 800 “major incidents since the start of the academic year”. While some improvements were noted, the school is failing when it comes to achievement in English, mathematics and science.

This is the second follow-through inspection and the school will now face a third in six months time. During this latest review, completed and published in November, inspectors found that achievement in maths remained low and significantly below the expected level in external examinations.

“There was considerable variability in the quality of teaching within the mathematics department and poor behaviour by a few students in a number of mathematics sessions limited the pace of progress for all,” the inspector wrote in the report.

Attainment in English was improving, with the school appearing to work with a renewed focus on the need to improve by all staff. But at Key Stage 3, students’ attainment was ‘weak’ overall, and in science three-quarters of students failed to achieve the expected level.

But one of the most troublesome issues still holding the school back appears to be the behaviour of some students.

“Importantly, students’ behaviour remained an important weakness because the negative attitude of a few students continued to restrict the learning of their peers,” the inspectors said in the report. “In around one quarter of lessons there remained incidents of low-level disruption and the pace of learning was not sufficiently brisk due to the time required by teachers to address lateness, misbehaviour and disruption.”

Inspectors said students’ behaviour in lessons adversely affected the quality of learning, with students deliberately misbehaving, causing teachers spending a lot of lesson time maintaining order

“Staff had handled over eight hundred major incidents since the start of the academic year,” the report revealed, explaining that this included defiance of staff, truancy, bullying and threatening of peers.

“Incidents were recorded appropriately and staff were vigilant in acting upon reported incidents. Nevertheless, this level of poor behaviour adversely affected the ability of staff to teach effectively and the level of support received by the school from parents was noted to be variable.”

The inspectors noted that while most teachers followed the agreed disciplinary policy, not all did and there were frequent incidents where staff did not de-escalate incidents effectively.

However, there had been some improvements since the last inspection in relation to aspects of students’ behaviour and classroom management strategies. The inspectors also noted that the number of exclusions since the start of the academic year and attendance in the school had improved overall to a satisfactory level.