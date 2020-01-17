45 pieces of legislation gazetted

House Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): Government has now gazetted 45 pieces of legislation since the beginning of the year, including new bills, amendments and regulations, which it appears the Legislative Assembly will be debating during the upcoming session due to start at the end of the month. Although the bulk of the legislation relates to the financial services sector, there are also changes to the Prison Law, the Builders Law and the Public Lands Law, as well as the Port Authority Regulations.

But there is still no sign yet of any legislation relating to the creation of government’s new labour and immigration department.

Nor has government published either a new bill to deal provide same-sex civil partnerships or any amendment to the Marriage Law that could accommodate such unions, despite the court of appeal telling the government more than two months ago it should act “expeditiously” and immediately implement the necessary legislation, equal to marriage, for same-sex couples.

Government has called the meeting of the Legislative assembly for 30 January. All laws must be published for public review 21 days before they are debated by the assembly members. This means that if it intends to bring any other legislation to the floor of the House it will need to sit for several weeks or use its majority to vote down the standing order that requires the 21-day period.

Meanwhile, members of the public who wish to look at the legislative changes government is making will find the task considerably more difficult than in the past unless they are very familiar with the existing laws that are being amended or revised.

A new design of how government presents its bills has removed the introductory paragraph, making it harder for people understand the purpose of the changed legislation. This means that lay people will need to read the new laws in conjunction with the original law or most recent revision and amendments.