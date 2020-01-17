45 pieces of legislation gazetted
(CNS): Government has now gazetted 45 pieces of legislation since the beginning of the year, including new bills, amendments and regulations, which it appears the Legislative Assembly will be debating during the upcoming session due to start at the end of the month. Although the bulk of the legislation relates to the financial services sector, there are also changes to the Prison Law, the Builders Law and the Public Lands Law, as well as the Port Authority Regulations.
But there is still no sign yet of any legislation relating to the creation of government’s new labour and immigration department.
Nor has government published either a new bill to deal provide same-sex civil partnerships or any amendment to the Marriage Law that could accommodate such unions, despite the court of appeal telling the government more than two months ago it should act “expeditiously” and immediately implement the necessary legislation, equal to marriage, for same-sex couples.
Government has called the meeting of the Legislative assembly for 30 January. All laws must be published for public review 21 days before they are debated by the assembly members. This means that if it intends to bring any other legislation to the floor of the House it will need to sit for several weeks or use its majority to vote down the standing order that requires the 21-day period.
Meanwhile, members of the public who wish to look at the legislative changes government is making will find the task considerably more difficult than in the past unless they are very familiar with the existing laws that are being amended or revised.
A new design of how government presents its bills has removed the introductory paragraph, making it harder for people understand the purpose of the changed legislation. This means that lay people will need to read the new laws in conjunction with the original law or most recent revision and amendments.
See the full list of published legislation so far on the government’s Gazette website here.
Time to stop having to import medical cannabis from Canada / Jamaica either through big pharma or the drug lords.
Legalize cannabis and watch us develop an industry that generates tax money (the tourists keep asking for it) and jobs for local farmers / retailers / scientists for quality control.
Put the money in our coffers instead of allowing the drug lords to profit! Someone will always fill the demand for this plant as it’s being grown locally too! Some people have been circulating extremely high quality cannabis at ridiculous prices in Cayman and it appears to be professionally grown indoors.
Yet we allow a tobacco cigar rolling company and alcohol sales 7 days a week. I can throw up on Sunday night from almost overdosing on alcohol but can’t have a spliff to relax after a long day of work??
Won’t be long now before we have to get a chip implant to buy and sell.
For a supposed Christian nation, your government sucks.
Ugh unna and this chip foolishness. I guess you believe in illuminati taking over the world too. Puppet.
The bulk of the legislation relates to the financial services sector because the government is essentially being forced to implement reforms. Everything else will be related to legislation being pushed by the local large business sectors.
Outside pressures do not by themselves permit our government to do anything that is irrational, unreasonable, disproportionate, or unfair.
Can some group or political party please judicially review these characters to force them to act in the open and transparent manner required by the Constitution and any basic principles of modern democracy? There is no reason for draft legislation to be published in a manner which obfuscates its purpose and intention. What are they frightened of the people knowing?
…and still no enactment of 14 earlier laws already voted and passed years ago, like SIPL.
SIPL is far too intrusive to be enacted. It needs to be squashed and rewritten.
Yes. The MLAs would have to give up their side income and backhanders and live off their meagre salary+pension+unlimited expense accounts. The poor things.
There is no way they’re able to read all those regulations. Drowning in overregulation.
…and even less prospect of them understanding its effect.
Many of these are “pamphlets” for which our well-paid MLAs are given 21 days to read. It amounts to less than 2 hours of actual office homework, and still you’re right, few will (or can) read them.