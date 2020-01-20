400+ more voters join new register

(CNS): The Elections Office has finalised figures on the revised register of electors that is set to become effective on 1 April subject to objections or claims raised during the revision period, which opens Tuesday. The new lit of voters shows another significant increase compared to the list that came into effect at the beginning of this month. On 1 January the official list included 21,383 voters but by 1 April the list will have grown to 21,782 voters, if it is approved as it currently stands. .

Election officials said the new list reflects an additional 462 voters who registered between 1 October and 2 January as well as the removal of 62 ineligible voters, 53 of whom died since the previous revision.

The Elections Office has asked individuals who registered to vote between 1 October 2019 and 2 January 2020 to review the list and check their details. The office also encourages the public to review the list for invalid entries or outdated information, such as cases where a voter has moved to a different electoral district or may no longer be residing in the Cayman Islands. The deadline for submitting claims and objections is 11 February 2020.

As per the Elections Law, once the current Revised List is finalised, the revised list will become the Official Register of Electors on 1 April 2020.

The Elections Office reminds those wanting to register to vote that they can register at any time. The deadline to be included in the next list is 1 April, which will be effective from 1 July 2020.

The system for registering to vote allocates a three month registration period followed by a three month review period, rather than an ongoing register. This system has been criticised recently because of the surge in people registering in order to vote in the referendum on the cruise berthing project but who might not be allowed to vote because of the time it takes to get on the electoral roll.

For example, someone who registered to vote in early October will have to wait until 1 April, some six months from the time of their application. At this point the new date for the poll has not been set as the country awaits the decision of the court. A judge will hear a judicial review this week on government’s handling of the process surrounding Cayman’s first ever people’s referendum. The outcome of that case will be instrumental to when the vote will take place.