300 crashes on Cayman’s roads in December

One of the many crashes on the roads of Grand Cayman in December 2019

(CNS): The police have confirmed that they recorded around 300 crashes during the month-long holiday safety campaign, code name Operation Azurite Two, and arrested more than 50 drunk drivers, including two early on New Year’s Day. Over 1,300 tickets were also issued during December for offenses such as speeding, illegal tint and using mobile phones while behind the wheel. Over the month one driver was killed and several injured as 2019 drew to a close.

Police have yet to release the official road traffic figures for last year, but seven people died on Cayman’s roads over the last twelve months and police have dealt with numerous collisions and issued thousands of tickets.

However, 3,300 people in Grand Cayman and over 40 in Cayman Brac took advantage of the National Drug Council’s Purple Ribbon Bus Service for the New Year’s Eve celebrations and only two drunk drivers were arrested, highlighting the need for a late night bus service all year round to prevent drinking and driving.

“We want to thank everyone who made the responsible decision to ride the purple ribbon buses on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “By taking advantage of this service you have helped us in making the roads safer for yourselves and others.”

Offering his thanks to the National Drug Council, their partners and sponsors for coming together, he added that road safety remains the number one priority for his unit.

“Now that Operation Azurite Two has concluded, our focus for the coming year will be to take a proactive approach to road safety through campaigns, partnerships and operations in order to ensure safety on our roadways,” the inspector said. “We will continue to provide safety tips to all road users, as well as increase enforcement to discourage traffic offenses from being committed and encourage good driving etiquette and proper use of the roadways by all road users.”