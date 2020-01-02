2019 in the top three hottest years on record

(CNS): With the dawn of a new decade, scientists around the world are pointed to the one we just left behind as the hottest in history, and 2019 is likely to be the second or third hottest year on record. In Australia, which is literally still on fire, 2019 was the hottest and driest year on record there, and in Russia, where they were forced to import snow for the Christmas festivities, people also experienced the hottest year since records began in 1879.

When the figures are in from around the world in the coming days, it is likely to reveal that for many countries 2019 will be one of the top three hottest and driest years since official weather records were created.

Despite the growing awareness of climate change and an increasing willingness of people to believe the scientists as they begin to experience for themselves the impact of the evident change in the global climate, the world is still not doing anywhere near enough to reverse the situation. And instead of being on track to reduce global CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 to slow temperature rise, to the United Nations said last month that emissions are set to increase by another half percent.

Raging fires in Australia and California, typhoon Hagibis in Japan, a deadly heatwave across Europe, floods in Venice and numerous other extreme weather events may be mobilising young people and activists but world leaders were barely able to agree any action at the COP25 UN climate summit in Madrid in December.

The global warming battle plan falls painfully short of what is needed to tackle the climate crisis, as pressure from industry prevented political leaders from doing what is required.

The situation is looking increasingly hopeless as we enter the 2020’s, given that commercial profit is still taking precedence over the health of the planet.

The failure of larger economies, such as the United States, to accept the massive cuts needed and its imminent withdrawal from the Paris Climate agreement, as well as the growing appetite for more and cheaper power in densely populated countries like India and China means that by the end of this decade earth will be in dire circumstances unless there is seismic shift in our way of life.