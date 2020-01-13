2019 a hot, dry year for Cayman

(CNS): As scientists around the world release their weather measurements for 2019, showing that last year was the second hottest year on record for the planet and ending the hottest driest decade ever recorded, local weather experts have also confirmed that it was also dry and hot in Cayman. Although the year started with the second wettest January on record, as the year went along it became increasingly dry and temperatures soared.

According to information released by the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, throughout the year temperatures were running at around 2°F higher than the 30-year mean. The experts also revealed that just over 47 inches of rain fell during 2019, around nine inches below the 30 year average rainfall of just over 56 inches.

January and February, generally the two driest months in the year, were both wetter than the historic average but the additional 4.7 inches above the mean levels that fell in both months was wiped out by a very dry second half of the year. From July until December rainfall was down on the historic average by around 17 inches.

September was especially dry. The total rain accumulation for the month was just 1.83 inches, almost 7 inches below the 30-year average for September.

August was the hottest month, recording an average temperature of around 87°F, which was more than 2°F higher than average, while January was the coolest, with a monthly average of about 79.5°F, a degree and half hotter that the mean for January.

The details of Cayman’s annual weather review come against the backdrop of global figures that show last year was the world’s second hottest since records began and the hottest for the Northern Hemisphere.

In line with Cayman’s own records, August 2019 was the second hottest August on record during the hottest summer in the northern part of the planet, tied with 2016. The average global temperature in August was 1.66°F above the 20th century average of 60.1°F, tying it with 2015 and 2017 as the second hottest August in the 140-year record, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. The global sea surface temperature for August was also the hottest on record.

With the hottest decade on record now behind us, the future however looks just as hot and dry across the world and here in the Caribbean region.

The latest drought warning from the Barbados-based Caribbean Institute for Meteorology suggests that 2020 will be another dry year. Cayman is on the list of countries the forecasters are warning about where long term drought is evolving. While Cayman depends largely on desalination for its fresh water supply, rainfall remains an important factor for farmers.

Moreover, desalination is costly and energy intensive, and as Cayman becomes increasingly dry, the need for more water to be made through reverse osmosis will also impact the government’s targets for reducing its carbon footprint.