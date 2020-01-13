2019 a hot, dry year for Cayman
(CNS): As scientists around the world release their weather measurements for 2019, showing that last year was the second hottest year on record for the planet and ending the hottest driest decade ever recorded, local weather experts have also confirmed that it was also dry and hot in Cayman. Although the year started with the second wettest January on record, as the year went along it became increasingly dry and temperatures soared.
According to information released by the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, throughout the year temperatures were running at around 2°F higher than the 30-year mean. The experts also revealed that just over 47 inches of rain fell during 2019, around nine inches below the 30 year average rainfall of just over 56 inches.
January and February, generally the two driest months in the year, were both wetter than the historic average but the additional 4.7 inches above the mean levels that fell in both months was wiped out by a very dry second half of the year. From July until December rainfall was down on the historic average by around 17 inches.
September was especially dry. The total rain accumulation for the month was just 1.83 inches, almost 7 inches below the 30-year average for September.
August was the hottest month, recording an average temperature of around 87°F, which was more than 2°F higher than average, while January was the coolest, with a monthly average of about 79.5°F, a degree and half hotter that the mean for January.
The details of Cayman’s annual weather review come against the backdrop of global figures that show last year was the world’s second hottest since records began and the hottest for the Northern Hemisphere.
In line with Cayman’s own records, August 2019 was the second hottest August on record during the hottest summer in the northern part of the planet, tied with 2016. The average global temperature in August was 1.66°F above the 20th century average of 60.1°F, tying it with 2015 and 2017 as the second hottest August in the 140-year record, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. The global sea surface temperature for August was also the hottest on record.
With the hottest decade on record now behind us, the future however looks just as hot and dry across the world and here in the Caribbean region.
The latest drought warning from the Barbados-based Caribbean Institute for Meteorology suggests that 2020 will be another dry year. Cayman is on the list of countries the forecasters are warning about where long term drought is evolving. While Cayman depends largely on desalination for its fresh water supply, rainfall remains an important factor for farmers.
Moreover, desalination is costly and energy intensive, and as Cayman becomes increasingly dry, the need for more water to be made through reverse osmosis will also impact the government’s targets for reducing its carbon footprint.
Well, coming from the U.K. I love that warm sunshine on my bones. I am also an ex resident of Cayman where I worked and still enjoyed that glorious weather. You still get cool periods and rain that comes down so heavy it bounces off the roads and floods the place. I can assure you, if you had the rain that the U.K. constantly has you’d never complain again.
The destruction of vegetation, including particularly red mangroves, will reduce rainfall downwind. That is a long established fact, and is the main reason the rainfall in George Town is so much higher than in Bodden Town. Some of the reduction may well be due to climate change, but most is likely due to land clearing upwind from the monitoring stations. Learn Cayman, before it is too late.
I visited in November and the weather was truly unbearable . While I enjoy a sunny day, it felt like the sun was angry at everything and had intention of melting it all away.
Whats interesting is the lack of a waste facility and the incredible number of cars on the road.
I cant say for sure what effort will make a difference but the heat has become incredibly unbearable and uncomfortable.
Yes it can be a bit cold at times just as Cayman can be too hot – a personal measure that lends itself to the point of the article. Are you saying you have never realised the temperature on island ? I am just going to jot your mood down as a result of another oven hot day !
definitely the hottest year i can remember…but get used to it, this is the new reality.
we have destroyed the planet…get used to hot summers, sargassum on our beaches and rising sea levels….
I wonder how and where rainfall in Grand Cayman is measured. The difference between the number of times and the amount it rains in, for example George Town and in Bodden Town is very considerable.
The numbers provided by the National Weather Service are measured at the Owen Roberts International Airport and yes we know there are rainfall differences across the islands. Plans are in place to increase the number of observing by installing automatic weather stations in every district as well as both Sister islands.