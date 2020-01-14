14 shocks follow 7.7 quake

Danielle Coleman, director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands

(CNS): At least 14 after shocks were recorded in the wake of Tuesday’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which rocked Cayman, Cuba and Jamaica, and there could still be more to come, officials from Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) have stated. Government leaders commended all of the first responders as well as HMCI after the quake for the successful execution of the coordinated responses, which largely all went as planned, they said during a press conference on Wednesday.

No serious structural damage or injuries have been reported, and government agencies are in the process of checking all public buildings across all three islands.

The most obvious consequence, however, is the damage to the water system and the numerous sink holes appearing around Grand Cayman, including Seven Mile Public Beach and South Sound.

HMCI Director Danielle Coleman said that many of the holes match the geographical information that they have about caves, so it is no surprise, but the goal is to map those holes to get a picture for potential hot-spots in the future. Coleman said that they would have more detailed localized measurements for the main earthquake and the following shocks in the coming days.

HMCI confirmed that the new emergency radio interruption service was successfully activated, and within minutes of the quake the first bulletins were broadcast on all 16 local stations still broadcasting. They were also sending message via social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, with important information such as the tsunami warning.

The police played a key part in clearing the beaches after that warning and checking for damage. RCIPS Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton said that while police resources were challenged in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, this was largely due to the massive number of people who were trying to leave George Town and the chaos that caused on the roads. Walton said that soon after the incident the capital was congested everywhere and they deployed the entire traffic unit to get the traffic moving and people out of the capital, but it took sometime.

Governor Martyn Roper said he was very impressed, given all of the tests and exercises he has been a part of since coming here just over a year ago, that the real emergency response went so well. Nevertheless, he said there would still be a review of what happened just to make sure there were no gaps in the overall response.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said that Cayman is “an incredible jurisdiction” as everything was more or less back to normal already. He noted that the airport was operational, six cruise ships were in port Wednesday morning and financial sector workers were back in office. He said people are concerned in the wake of such an event that it takes time to get back on track, but it was “business as usual”. He said the schools were being checked today but would be open tomorrow.

Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers, who is responsible for the emergency response, was also pleased that the investment and work of the relevant departments in recent years had paid off. She was pleased the radio announcements worked as planned and that the proposed social media application in the second phase of the implementation plan would be ready later this year, which would enhance the system further.

Coleman confirmed that the app was expected to go live in April or May but urged people to have family plans in place in the event of all disasters, so that once the emergency information is publicised, they know how they will respond. she said that over the coming weeks the HMCI will be doing more outreach about encouraging families to put structured plans in place for their own actions once a disaster occurs.

