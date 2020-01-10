10 year old killing still active case

Courtney Spence was killed in January 2010

(CNS): Police are appealing for information in the murder of Courtney Spence (32), who was gunned down in an industrial area parking lot ten years ago. Despite a decade-long inquiry, officers on the case remain hopeful it will be solved as they continue the investigation. On Tuesday, the anniversary of his death, the RCIPS urged people who know something about this crime to speak out.

Spence was shot and killed in the Progressive Distributors parking lot, located on Sparky Drive, George Town, where he was working at the time, at about 11pm, just after he had finished his shift there, on 28 January 2010. His body was found by a security guard who heard the shots.

“Our detectives remain optimistic about this investigation and are still exploring lines of enquiries,” said Kurt Walton, Deputy Commissioner of Police. “Some investigations take longer than others to get results, as is the case with this matter. However, our Serious Crimes Review Team brings a fresh set of eyes to the investigation. All we are asking now is that the people who have information on this matter come forward and speak with us.”

Cayman Crime Stoppers continue to partner with the RCIPS on this investigation and are offering up to $50,000 reward to anyone who is able to provide information leading to an arrest, charge and conviction of those who shot Spence.

New leads emerged in the case in late 2018, and last year the RCIPS made appeals in Jamaica, where Spence was from, in the hopes of finding people who were here at the time and had information but have since moved back to Jamaica.

Detectives suspect the murder was a deliberate, premeditated attack on Spence, who was described as a hard-working man who did not seem to have any enemies. Those working the case are confident that some people have valuable information about the killers and the goal is to appeal to them to break their silence and come forward.