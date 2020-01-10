10-storey building coming to Camana Bay
(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ biggest investor has been given the green light for the first ten-storey building in its flagship development, Camana Bay. At the last meeting of 2019, the Central Planning Authority approved two new buildings for Dart’s town, where construction is expected to begin this month. The CPA has approved a five-storey office block and a ten-storey residential building.
According to the planning applications, which were submitted under Cayman Shores Development, one of Dart’s many registered companies, the two buildings will cost around $75 million. The larger building will be made up of 89 apartments and some 14,000 sq.ft of retail space and is expected to be completed in 2022.
President of Business Development at the conglomerate, Jackie Doak, said in a press release that the new buildings were driven by demand because the town centre’s Class A office space was nearing capacity and the residential apartments are all leased.
“The fact that larger commercial tenants are choosing to relocate to Camana Bay and existing tenants are expanding into more office space is testament both to the strength of the local economy and the appeal of the amenity rich environment that Camana Bay offers,” she stated.
“We are also experiencing significant demand from international companies looking to establish a physical presence for economic substance or just to create a foothold in the Cayman Islands,” she added.
Both of the buildings will be located to the west of Dart’s headquarters on Nexus Way.
Justifying the decision to make the apartment block ten storeys, the release stated that “taller buildings at Camana Bay are an essential component of scaling” to meet a growing population by maximising density while keeping development footprints small, reducing sprawl, increasing energy savings and conserving resources.
Meanwhile, it is understood that Dart has also made an application to have land it owns behind the Kimpton resort near the junction of the West Bay Road rezoned from neighbourhood-commercial to hotel-tourism to pave the way for another major project. While the CPA has considered the proposal, it will actually be decided by Cabinet and then voted on in the Legislative Assembly.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Construction, development, Local News
Next one coming up for approval at Camana Bay is the 50 storey building which will get approval by the Planning authorities by the end of the year. So much for sustainable development.
WOW. Won’t the traffic be incredible with a new 50 storey building and all the other new buildings around Camana Bay. Traffic jams like no one has ever seen in the Caribbean.
Already a done deal. (same as the port) The power station being built nearby makes a big statement..
Dart is manifesting total control over the Cayman Islands. The politicians are totally powerless to stop this gilded juggernaut that rolls on through what was once Paradise, founded upon the seas by the benign Creator who bestowed good fortune and favour upon the early settlers.
Alas, their children have removed the ancient landmarks of decency, morality and common sense that their forefathers had set.
We are now considering changing our motto to “he has re-created it upon tons of concrete.”
Caymanian people, I know that many of you are awake and more of you are waking up by the day to the the invasion of your home by these greedy locusts.
It is evening now and the day is past. Night will soon fall upon us all. In this time of darkness, I can only point you to your Creator, His Spirit and your Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ.
And who sold these “greedy locusts” as you call them the land to develop then?………I rest my case!
This expanding elastic is going to break sometime.
Dart is killing off George Town so he can buy it at a discounted price. Very clever.
Your very own George Town Revitalization Committee is killing off George Town.