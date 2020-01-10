10-storey building coming to Camana Bay

Camana Bay

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ biggest investor has been given the green light for the first ten-storey building in its flagship development, Camana Bay. At the last meeting of 2019, the Central Planning Authority approved two new buildings for Dart’s town, where construction is expected to begin this month. The CPA has approved a five-storey office block and a ten-storey residential building.

According to the planning applications, which were submitted under Cayman Shores Development, one of Dart’s many registered companies, the two buildings will cost around $75 million. The larger building will be made up of 89 apartments and some 14,000 sq.ft of retail space and is expected to be completed in 2022.

President of Business Development at the conglomerate, Jackie Doak, said in a press release that the new buildings were driven by demand because the town centre’s Class A office space was nearing capacity and the residential apartments are all leased.

“The fact that larger commercial tenants are choosing to relocate to Camana Bay and existing tenants are expanding into more office space is testament both to the strength of the local economy and the appeal of the amenity rich environment that Camana Bay offers,” she stated.

“We are also experiencing significant demand from international companies looking to establish a physical presence for economic substance or just to create a foothold in the Cayman Islands,” she added.

Both of the buildings will be located to the west of Dart’s headquarters on Nexus Way.

Justifying the decision to make the apartment block ten storeys, the release stated that “taller buildings at Camana Bay are an essential component of scaling” to meet a growing population by maximising density while keeping development footprints small, reducing sprawl, increasing energy savings and conserving resources.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Dart has also made an application to have land it owns behind the Kimpton resort near the junction of the West Bay Road rezoned from neighbourhood-commercial to hotel-tourism to pave the way for another major project. While the CPA has considered the proposal, it will actually be decided by Cabinet and then voted on in the Legislative Assembly.