Watchdogs share experience on public cash oversight

PAC Chair Ezzard Miller at the UKOTP Oversight of Public Finances – London Forum

(CNS): As the Public Accounts Committee gears up to review three auditor general reports in the New Year, highlighting government’s ongoing failings when it comes to managing public cash, the major players responsible for oversight made a recent trip to the UK, where they shared experiences with others in the field. PAC Chair Ezzard Miller, Auditor General Sue Winspear and Internal Audit Unit Director Andy Bonner have just returned from London, where they attended a forum on the oversight of public finances, held for key stakeholders from the UK Overseas Territories.

The Oversight of Public Finances and Governance – London Forum 2019 hosted delegates from most of the territories, allowing them to share best practice and advice. The aim is to help the watchdogs of the people’s money keep on top of their part in preventing abuse.

“The Cayman Island’s Public Accounts Committee has already received tremendous benefits from these meetings, which have already resulted in the adoption of international best practices in a number of areas of the PAC’s work,” Miller said.

The head of the UK Overseas Territories Project, Diana Atungire-Ocaya, said it was the third time key actors had come together to explore the issue of public financial oversight and good governance under the banner of the UKOTP.

The current phase of the project, due to come to an end in 2020, is an initiative delivered in partnership with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK), the UK National Audit Office (NAO) and the Government Internal Audit Agency (GIAA), along with participating OTs.

Launched in 2017, the UKOTP partnered with OTs to identify areas where support would be welcome and to tailor activities to address those areas.

The forum was a final opportunity to explore progress in OTs to date, to address some of the ongoing challenges and to identify ways in which the UK and its OTs can continue to work together beyond the end of the project to ensure long-lasting impact.

UKOTP Chair Lord Foulkes said, “I have been delighted to see the positive outcomes from the UK Overseas Territories Project. The OTs have demonstrated a strong commitment to working together to strengthen their public financial oversight and scrutiny functions. With the latest phase of the project scheduled to come to an end in 2020, the London Forum was an opportunity to cement the learning and good practice that has been developed to ensure that effective public financial oversight continues beyond the life of the project.”

