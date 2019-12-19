Violent burglar jailed for 10 years

Ryan Elijah Ebanks

(CNS): Ryan Elijah Ebanks has been given another lengthy jail term for a serious and violent crime after the serial offender was convicted of a home invasion in West Bay earlier this year. He was jailed for ten years Wednesday for an aggravated burglary in Mona Lisa Way, where he broke into the home of a 78-year-old man, who suffers from cancer and lives alone. Ebanks chopped the elderly man with a machete multiple times and made off with his phone and watch.

The court heard that Ebanks had burst into his victim’s home one evening in March using a concrete block, waking the elderly resident, who was sleeping on his sofa. When he opened his eyes the victim saw Ebanks, who was wearing a bandana over his face and holding a machete. Ebanks demanded a bag of jewellery, which referred to a small black sack in which the victim kept some watches and bracelets.

Outlining the details of the attack, crown prosecutor Greg Walcolm said the victim, who was disoriented and frightened, directed the home invader to the table where there was one watch and his phone. Ebanks took those but demanded that the victim tell him where the bag was and chopped his head and arms with the machete. As the elderly victim attempted to fight back, Ebanks continued the violent assault, dragging the man outside as he continued trying to escape.

Ebanks then rummaged through the car, where the bag was, but did not find it. Eventually, he fled without the loot he had apparently been looking for, leaving the elderly man hiding in the bathroom. The victim eventually made his way to his nephew’s home nearby, and the police and emergency services were called.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries. A report given to the court about the injuries and consequences revealed that the victim, who was once very independent despite being treated for cancer, has largely lost the use of his right hand from the injuries he sustained. He is now fearful of living alone and dependent on his family for help and support.

Ebanks was arrested after his DNA was found at the scene and the victim’s blood was found on his shoes. He was eventually charged with robbery, wounding with intent and aggravated burglary.

Throughout the case Ebanks largely defended himself, after firing two lawyers, and admitted aggravated burglary. But he claimed it was not a planned attack, that he did not mean to hurt the victim and he did not know about the bag of jewels. He said it was as a result of his serious cocaine and alcohol addiction, for which he has been unable to get help.

The court heard that Ebanks, who is now 41, has more than forty previous convictions for a catalogue of offences, from drug possession to armed robbery, and even assaults inside the jail. A social inquiry report outlined Ebanks’ very violent upbringing and problems with drug abuse, and rated his risk of re-offending as high.

As Justice Linda Dobbs handed down a 15-year term, she said that she did not believe the home invasion was random but that Ebanks had planned the burglary. She said he had attempted to play down the seriousness of the offence and had not shown genuine remorse. However, she did credit Ebanks with a full third discount for his guilty plea, cutting his jail time to ten years.

