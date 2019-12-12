Tories still lead UK polls on eve of election

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Tory Leader Boris Johnson during a BBC debate

(CNS): The night before Britain was set to vote in its third election in four years the leader of the Conservative party, Boris Johnson, remained ahead in the opinion polls, despite a series of gaffes and some serious questions surrounding the Tory under-funding of the National Health Service. But the lead had narrowed considerably, leaving the possibility of another hung parliament as the changing landscape of UK politics leaves the result as uncertain as ever.

With a surge in registration of younger voters, tactical voting, split party loyalties over Brexit and considerable uncertainty over the potential turnout, the result is really anyone’s guess.

Here in Cayman, there is no doubt that the government is quietly hoping that Johnson will remain in Number 10 Downing Street, and Lord Ahmad keeps his job as the overseas territories minister. Despite Johnson’s ability to insult and upset everyone and anyone and his proven challenges with the truth, the Tory leader is still seen as a more favorable choice here rather than his opponent.

A Labour government led by Jeremy Corbyn, or even a coalition of progressive parties, could rattle nerves in Cayman over what type of impositions could come from London regarding the financial services sector, in particular. Corbyn and a number of Labour leaders have made it clear that they will be targeting tax havens in the hope of recovering what they believe are the corporate taxes that have not been paid to HM Treasury but instead stashed offshore.

Corbyn also said in a comedy election video, where he reads ‘mean tweets’, that he believes there is a money tree in the Cayman Islands.

Nevertheless, an outright Labour victory still appears more unlikely than an outright victory for the Conservatives.

But things were not going well late Wednesday for Johnson whose central campaign message has been ‘Get Brexit Done’. A leaked recording of the EU’s chief negotiator made it clear that it was “unrealistic” to conclude trade talks with the UK by the end of 2021.

See Jeremy Corbyn’s revelation that there is a money tree in Cayman in a comedy video.

