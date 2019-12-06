‘Ugly’ 7MB wall directed by CPA
(CNS): The wall being erected along the side of the Seven Mile Public Beach as part of the enhancement project, which has caused a huge stir on social media, was directed by the Central Planning Authority, according to the minutes from the meeting when the application for the project was granted. The wall, which many people say is ugly and that it blocks the views of the beach, was originally meant to be around two feet, but the government was directed by the CPA to build it higher.
The enhancement project at Seven Mile Beach is being done by the Dart Group. It is one of the remaining commitments the islands’ largest investor made to the government as part of the controversial NRA agreement that led to it securing the closure of the West Bay Road. As a result, the planning application was made by government, which had intended to erect a two-foot crash barrier wall in accordance with the NRA regulations.
However, the increase in the height of wall was a CPA decision.
According to the minutes from the CPA meeting in March 2018, when the government was given planning permission for the project, the authority insisted that the wall be increased to five feet, despite the NRA’s objections and the requirements of the traffic law.
It appears that the requirement was based on concerns by the CPA that people getting off buses on the West Bay Road would be able to stride over a two-foot wall.
During the hearing, where government, representatives from the Dart Group and objectors from nearby condos attended, the CPA said the wall was too small to meet the objective, which was to prevent people from crossing into the public beach from the side of the road. The sidewalk was originally meant to be on the inside, with the aim of protecting people from traffic, but the CPA also asked for it to be placed along the roadside.
Now that the project is nearing competition, it has become apparent that the wall is blocking any remaining views of the beach. However, it is expected to be clad with decorative stone, which may make it less ‘ugly’ than people find it at present.
On social media the call went out to tear down the wall, and people wanted to know how it could ever have been approved by planning. However, the minutes make it clear that the wall was not only approved by the CPA but the board actually demanded it. Some West Bay constituents, especially those in Tara Rivers’ district, want MLAs to step in and use their power to get the wall removed and replaced with something more natural and attractive.
Dart, which is doing the $3 million job, has been blamed for the ugly wall but in a comment to The Cayman Compass earlier this week, the group said the design features were built to specifications supplied by government in consultation with the Central Planning Authority and the National Roads Authority.
CNS has reached out to the various government officials in the Ministry of Planning, which is overseeing the project, and we are awaiting a response.
The ugliest thing in Cayman…? So many Trump jokes…but really…since people don’t have a voice and it will end up staying there, can we at least get the artist who does beautiful work on the building at the waterfront/camana bay to fill it with artwork?
The big problem I can see is if we ever had a repeat of Ivan the storm surge over that wall is going to be pretty interesting. It won’t stop it but it will trap it and make the flooding worse.
If, as has been argued in a previous comment, it’s a safety barrier it doesn’t need to be solid – you can use steel barriers and that would have been the sensible option.
Wonder if the National Housing Trust can speak to how many budget homes this $3 million could have built for needy families!!!!
Morons in Cabinet are ultimately responsible!!
Morons at CPA! Morons at NRA to not object to moronic CPA directives! Why in the world would buses stop on the corner to unload passengers?! And what’s with preventing people from accessing the public beach over the two-foot wall? It’s the public beach for goodness sake!!
Reminds me of when CPA directed C&W to paint all their cell towers green and install fake palm fronds so as to make them blend in with the environment !! Towers are supposed to be painted alternate bands of aviation orange and white – specifically so that they stand out from the environment, as they are aviation hazards. If CPA had had their way perhaps MRCU would have had to replace planes and pilots by now!!
Morons in charge!!
“Some West Bay constituents, especially those in Tara Rivers’ district, want MLAs to step in and use their power to get the wall removed and replaced with something more natural and attractive.” They want WB MLA’s to step in and tell Unkie Dart to take the wall down?? LOL RIGHT, I’ll sit here and hold my breath on that.
There’s somebody here that paints wonderful murals. Could he not decorate the wall with portraits of all the CPA members in an ocean setting, with palm trees and casuarinas. This would make it a lot less hideous and at the same time remind us all of who was responsible for this monstrosity.
Tunnel still ugly and totally stupid in the first place
The fun thing life is the people with all the say are not even from here. Caymanians we need to take back our country before it isn’t anything left for our children. For those that are caymanian when the money finish and you don’t have anything else to sell but yourself you will know what time it is . Without a vision the people perish😭
You’re joking right? You know Alden, McKeeva and their cronies (you know those guys who are unfortunately in government)? Yeah they be Caymanian and they are the ones selling our country to the highest bidder.
Cayman is becoming a society of complainers … careful, the slippery slope… keep objecting to everything and eventually you’ll have country with nothing and nothing to object about …
Bring on 2021. So sick of the selling out of Cayman’s beauty by those who should be trying to help maintain and enhance it.
Not surprised! For too long Government has deliberately delegated policy decisions on all development to the CPA. A body which is short on relevant expertise and long on conflicts of interest! Seven Mile Beach has been screwed up and left to themselves they will screw everything else up with their self interested motivations. It is laughable that in addition to typically ignoring sound science based advice from the National Conservation Council, they are also now ignoring the NRA! They should have to pay to restore this wall to the original proposed and NRA supported specifications! We don’t want to live in concrete canyons!
Im posting too many comments now. Let me hush
And we are to believe that preventing glare from headlights irritating persons in Kimpton is not a factor in the height of the wall? OK then….
Why shouldn’t the public stride all they want into the purpose-built area being created for them? #Caymankind
The much-suppressed and eternally delayed and altered detail of all four versions of the NRA Agreement, and government’s continuing failure to implement and shepherd it’s own operational commitments, remain perfect examples, highlighting the appalling negotiation, and failing reading and comprehension and implementation abilities of our current leaders, their ministries, and counsel. Pair that to the ongoing failure to enact SIPL and you have all the reasons why none of them can be trusted to negotiate large capex project contracts in the backrooms, behind curtains of non-disclosure or shortcut procurement.
Of course, this wall isn’t part of the deal at all. It’s not mentioned in any version. It was added later by the NRA committee that thought it best to prevent the PUBLIC from accessing a PUBLIC area. You can’t even make this up.
The public and media need to familiarize themselves with the entire 34 page document and take note of some of the shocking negotiation failures. Have a look at “Sunrise Adult Training Centre” §18-19, and what this regime did with the “Educational and Community Purposes Land” §20-21, the “Investment Commitment” of §22, and of course, the deadline-hinged waivers (which of course this regime failed to meet) which then reversed those promised commitments in DRCL’s favour by way of §40-41.
Ask yourself, who would present and sign this deal FOUR TIMES, and then have a look at the signature pages. Again, no public disclosure of the bi-weekly “Implementation Committee Minutes” since 2016 – that would be interesting reading too…if we had a transparent government willing to disclose conflicts and interests.
Dart I’m always struggling to convince others that you are a good investor but this wall is indefensible and anyone from your company that came up with this dumb idea should be fired.
CPA should all resign, too!
Walls are not welcome in the 21st Century either – it’s offensive and a relic of the past.
Please take down this wall!
Dart gonna buy up all the public beaches, can we just stop calling the private beaches public please?
If your privileged to own a home do you call your front or back yard public?
On the plus side, it blocks the view of West Bay more than it blocks the ocean view.
walls ? Really man ? poor Cayman / ran by idiots all around her .
Come on you concrete idiots!! You call yourself “Community Planners?” nah, just Contractors back-pocket buddies. Such BS as I’ve ever heard.
Tear down that wall as a matter of principle and pride, and plant a GREEN Hedge!!! I’m a voter and CPA baffles me how they get away with this $hilt.
There’s walkways right behind the wall. Are we all forgetting the one time someone ran that corner at 126 mph and an innocent person got killed?? I’d rather a drunk driver hit that wall than your family.
Swear unna find every and anything to complain about. Blocked view? What a joke. You can’t see the ocean from 90% of the road regardless due to buildings and trees!
Plus drivers shouldn’t be looking at the view. They should be concentrating on the road!
So we have to build a giant wall across the whole beach? Why not build it by the road?
All unfinished walls are ugly. Remember all of the complaints about the unfinished tunnel. Now that is finished…not one single complaint.
You want to see something beautiful, wait till we build the piers. Everyone will be cramming to attend the opening.
Burt, what rock do you live under? “Not one single complaint”?? LOL I hear the same complaints from the beginning. Just because they are built does not mean the complaints stops. Nothing you can do about something that is already done.
You are just another troll.
No they wont. They would be crying over the destruction of the environment and the death of our tourism product. Vote NO!
Are you kidding? It’s an unnecessary and hideously ugly eyesore. Why do we think we do a better job of making something beautiful? Even finished it is impossible for this wall to be more beautiful than a view of the beach, the ocean and our amazing sunsets.
I hate the tunnels. I spent a lot of time in the West Bay Road one stick in traffic. The lights are never all working and it’s position by the entrance to RPBC creates a real hazard with buses and taxis stopping and blocking the lanes. This is a complaint – and you won’t see me at the opening of the piers ‘cos it’s not going to happen!
Just because people adapt to change does not mean it is not harmful over time or in aggregate. There was at least a view of the sand and now even that is gone.