Two men charged over barroom killing

Cayman courthouse, George Town

(CNS) UPDATED: Jeremy Parchman (20) and Shimar Kelly (22) both from George Town who have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the killing of Dinesh Asanka Fernando Wannukawatta-Waduge, who was found dead outside a George Town bar last weekend have been remanded in custody after appearing in court Friday. A third 24-year-old man Stefan Parchman (24) from Cayman Brac the brother of Jeremy, has been charged with ABH and he was also remanded.

The 36-year-old Sri-Lankan national, who was working in Cayman, died after an altercation in and around Bananas Bar on Eastern Avenue at around 3:30am Saturday.

Despite now charging the trio of suspects, who were arrested this week, the police are still urging witnesses to come forward. The three men, two of whom are said to be brothers, were expected to appear in Summary Court Friday.

The circumstances surrounding Wannukawatta-Waduge’s death have still not been revealed by the RCIPS, but the deputy commissioner of police has described the killing a “senseless and tragic incident”.

The three suspects appeared briefly in summary court today but the case was immediately transferred to the Grand Court and the men are now due to appear next Friday.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room, at 649-2930.

Category: Crime, Police